Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

U.S. stocks ended the week largely higher even as some Federal Reserve speakers pushed back on euphoria around interest rate cuts following the central bank's dovish pivot two days ago. Equities also fluctuated amid some volatility on a day that marked a quarterly "triple witching" event. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.35% to settle at 14,813.92 points, buoyed by a rise in Intel (INTC) and other chip stocks following several stock upgrades from Bank of America. The S&P 500 Index and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average both swung between gains and losses, with the former eventually finishing little changed at 4,719.19 points and the latter climbing 0.16% to conclude at 37,309.22 points. Overall, stocks registered their seventh straight week of gains, which was the best winning streak for the S&P 500 since 2017 and the best streak for the Dow since 2019. For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.9%, the S&P 500 Index was up 2.5%, and the Nasdaq rose 2.9%. The two-year Treasury yield ended the week at 4.45% after big drops earlier in the week. Looking ahead, the release of the November personal consumption expenditures index next week will be the latest inflation gauge to hit the tape. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a full preview of next week's major events.

It finally looks like the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle has come to an end, as policymakers signaled that next year could see more rate cuts than previously expected. The Fed maintained its key policy rate at 5.25%-5.50%, but still kept the door open for additional firming. Traders cheered the Fed's outlook, with all three benchmark indices ending around 1.4% higher each, while yields plummeted. Fed officials now see three rate cuts in 2024 and four in 2025, but Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the Fed is "just at the beginning" of discussing policy easing. "Despite the message of caution, the Fed has clearly taken a dovish tone here," said SA analyst Jeremy LaKosh. The European Central Bank and Bank of England also maintained rates, but they pushed back against rate cut talk. Even IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned against jumping the gun in the inflation battle. (128 comments)



The app store duopoly of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) may be in trouble as a recent legal ruling could force them to open up the stores' closed ecosystems. Fortnite maker Epic Games won its antitrust case against Google after a jury found that the search giant's Play Store operated as an illegal monopoly. The jury found that Google monopolized the Android app distribution and payments market by charging app developers high fees and striking side deals with rivals to fend off competition. The court will now decide if Google should allow payment for and distribution of apps outside its app store. Epic's legal victory threatens billions of dollars of revenue that Google earns from Play Store. The win is also important in light of Epic's loss against Apple in a similar case. (67 comments)



Tesla (TSLA) recalled more than 2M vehicles after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined that its Autopilot driver-assistance system does not go far enough to keep drivers engaged. The recall follows an NHTSA investigation into a series of crashes involving Autopilot. The agency will keep the investigation open while it monitors the efficiency of Tesla's over-the-air software fixes. Wedbush believes Tesla's decision to make the requested software update could clear a path for broader acceptance. However, Investing Group Leader Jonathan Weber warned that the indirect costs of the recall, such as brand damage, could be significant. (195 comments)

Department store chain Macy's (M) could be taken private, as it received a $5.8B buyout offer from a private equity group comprised of Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital, both of whom are shareholders in Macy's. The offer values the retail chain at $21 per share, representing an around 21% premium to its last close, pushing Macy's stock up 19% before the bell on Monday. Arkhouse and Brigade believe Macy's is undervalued and are prepared to raise their offer subject to due diligence. Last month, Investing Group Leader Leo Nelissen remained on the sidelines after Macy's posted its earnings, saying a sustainable consumer recovery was crucial for long-term success. (144 comments)

Nearly 200 countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in a first of its kind deal that will likely usher in the end of the fossil fuel era. The deal had to be revised after the initial draft faced opposition from some countries as it didn't include strong enough wording on phasing out fossil fuels. The new pact also calls for tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and substantially reducing methane emissions. "We're standing here in an oil country, surrounded by oil countries, and we made the decision to move away from oil and gas," said Danish Minister for Climate and Energy Dan Jorgensen on the historic agreement. (114 comments)