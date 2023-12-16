Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of America: Grab The 6% Yield Preferreds

A.J. Button
Summary

  • I have been giving Bank of America stock positive coverage all year long due to the opportunities presented by the Spring banking crisis and subsequent treasury yield panic.
  • Unfortunately Bank of America has rallied 28% off the lows and is no longer all that cheap.
  • Fortunately the company's preferred shares yield 6.24% so that's an alternative for those who don't see Bank of America rising much further.
  • In this article I explain why Bank of America's preferreds may be a better value than its common stock.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Brian Moynihan

Drew Angerer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a stock I’ve had some great experiences with lately. I bought it heavily during the Spring 2023 banking crisis, then again during the treasury yield panic, eventually

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 9:40 AM
I love BAC preferreds. Rock solid. Both L and "B" (GG)
