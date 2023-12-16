Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
K+S: I See The Bottom, But I'm Cutting My Price Target.

Wolf Report
Summary

  • K+S, a fertilizer and salt company, has experienced a decline in earnings due to a contraction in the fertilizer market.
  • The company's annual expected EBITDA is significantly lower than previous years, but sales volumes are expected to remain stable.
  • Despite the current macroeconomic trends, the company is considered a solid investment with potential upside.
Farmer working in the field of tobacco tree. Close up hand giving fertilizer to young tobacco plant. Growing or agriculture business concept.

PhanuwatNandee

Dear readers/followers,

K+S, a fertilizer and salt company, has seen a decline in its earnings due to a contraction in the fertilizer market. The company's annual expected EBITDA is significantly lower than previous years, but sales volumes are expected to remain stable.'

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector.

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author for the investing group iREIT on Alpha where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KPLUF, YARIY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend witholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

PreCambrian
Today, 9:52 AM
Not much debt. I will put them on my watch list and probably establish a small position in the native shares.
