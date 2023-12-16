Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zuora: Great Buy With Strong Trends

Dec. 16, 2023 9:54 AM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.92K Followers

Summary

  • Zuora, a subscription-software company, has the potential for appreciation in the stock market due to accelerating trends and strong Q3 results.
  • The company's unique subscription-focused solutions address common pain points for businesses adopting subscription-based models.
  • Zuora's low valuation, recovering growth rates, and improving margins make it an attractive investment option for 2024.

Zuora headquarters campus under blue sky. Zuora creates and provides software for businesses to launch and manage their subscription-based services

Michael Vi

The stock market is rallying on the expectation of lower interest rates next year, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not a great time to invest in “growth at a reasonable price” stocks. In fact, as valuations flex up in response to

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.92K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZUO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZUO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZUO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZUO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.