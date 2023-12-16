Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warren Buffett Owns These 3 Blue-Chip Bargains And So Should You

Dec. 16, 2023 10:10 AM ETCVX, KR, V, BRK.A, BRK.B2 Comments
Summary

  • The S&P 500 is 11% overvalued, which makes it now as important as ever to buy high-quality businesses on sale.
  • The holdings within Berkshire Hathaway’s massive investment portfolio aren’t a bad place to at least start with for ideas for further research.
  • Chevron, Kroger, and Visa are three proven businesses with decent to great growth potential, secure balance sheets, and are trading at a 19% discount to fair value.
  • The trio sports a market-beating average yield of 2.6%, which is well-covered by earnings and poised to grow over time.
  • They could provide over 250% total returns in the coming 10 years, which is double the potential of the S&P.

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO, Warren Buffett.

Chip Somodevilla

Recent economic data has given cause for optimism that the Federal Reserve has a chance at pulling off the elusive soft landing. The CPI inched 0.1% higher in November, which was above

This article was written by

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

B
Bandon Dunes
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (384)
Any thoughts on why Buffett is selling down CVX but buying OXY?
@5thstreet profile picture
@5thstreet
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (160)
Or just buy $BRK/B. Unless you’re chasing the dividends.
