Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmark: A Play On Capital Markets Recovery

Dec. 16, 2023 10:15 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Stock
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NMRK's capital markets business is poised for a meaningful recovery in view of the positive interest rate outlook.
  • Newmark Group boasts the highest revenue contribution from capital markets businesses among its peers, making it the best proxy for a recovery in capital markets.
  • My Buy rating for NMRK remains unchanged, given that it trades at a wide valuation discount to its real estate commercial services peers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Isolated shot of home building wood blocks on white background

kyoshino

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares stays as a Buy.

Earlier, I reaffirmed a Buy rating for Newmark Group with my September 25, 2023 write-up highlighting the key actions that NMRK has taken to attract

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.31K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NMRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.