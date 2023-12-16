Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Gets A Big Boost As X Falters

Dec. 16, 2023 10:18 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) StockAAPL, MSFT1 Comment
Summary

  • Meta’s Threads platform is gaining momentum against X, formerly called Twitter, as new controversies surround Twitter.
  • Elon Musk’s Twitter has recently been cancelled by several high profile advertisers and he ended up using expletives for these advertisers which will likely cause faster advertiser flight.
  • If advertisers start viewing Twitter as a toxic place, they will have to shift their advertising budget towards Meta.
  • It is difficult to build and scale up a social network and Meta is showing that it is becoming a one-stop shop for advertisers looking for stable social platform.
  • Success in Threads and Reels should help Meta improve its moat and allow Wall Street to give better valuation multiple for the ad business of the company.

Meta"s New Threads Platform Soars To 70 Million Users In Two Days

Justin Sullivan

After the initial hype around Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) Threads in the initial phase, we have seen slower addition of new users. However, the recent controversies surrounding X, formerly called Twitter, will likely help Meta significantly. Elon Musk has used

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.36K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Comments (1)

o
only-temporary
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (1.07K)
My 14 yo and friends are all on Instagram. FB is far from dead
