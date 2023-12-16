Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Embracing Dividend Opportunities In 2024

Dec. 16, 2023
ClearBridge Investments
Summary

  • Yields rose in 2023 due to the Federal Reserve's rate-hike regime, but expectations for a pause or potential cut in 2024 may change the outlook for income investing.
  • Dividend-paying stocks offer a way to maintain equity exposure in an unpredictable macro environment, with different stocks offering varying upfront yields and growth potential.
  • Utilities have underperformed in 2023 due to rising interest rates and inflation, but they are now attractively valued and historically tend to outperform towards the end of the Fed tightening cycle.
A Conversation with Jeff Schulze, John Baldi and Tatiana Eades

Yields rose stiffly in 2023, driven by the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike regime, but with expectations increasing for a pause in hikes or a potential cut in 2024, the outlook for income investing looks

ClearBridge Investments
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRE, EIX, ENB, WMB, AVB, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

t
tipalia
Today, 1:05 PM
SRE , ENB and O among my last few buys , fingers crossed now ....
