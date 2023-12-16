Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SRET: Overly Speculative Despite More Accommodative Interest Rate Environment

Summary

  • Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF was previously identified as a clear sell due to aggressive asset allocation and insufficient dividend yield relative to the underlying risk.
  • Three REITs - The Macerich Company, Cousins Properties, and Global Medical REIT - that I suggest as high-yielding alternatives have all delivered far better returns than SRET.
  • Yet, SRET has still managed to generate positive total returns due to a more favorable interest rate environment and a portfolio structure that has avoided office space.
  • Against the backdrop of seemingly decreasing interest rates, it is very likely that SRET continues to perform well. With this in mind, I change my recommendation from sell to hold.
  • In the long run, SRET still remains as overly speculative investment due to its bias towards value traps and high concentration risk that is distributed among fundamentally risky REIT sector.
High Risk of Business decision making and risk analysis. Measuring level bar virtual, Risky business risk management control and strategy.

Back in April 2023, I covered Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SRET) indicating that this ETF is a clear sell due to the overly aggressive asset allocation policy. In my view, the then-offered dividend yield of 7.5% was not sufficient to justify

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Comments (1)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 9:49 PM
This is a timely article for me, thanks. I was debating whether to unload my modest position here at year end (despite being unweight REITs). As you mentioned, the journey so far has been rather disappointing.

I will act on your advice though and continue to "hold" SRET. Thanks for talking me off the ledge.

Wishing you a great holiday season!
