Cadiz: I Skipped The Speculative 16.5% Yielding Preferreds

Summary

  • Cadiz wants to pump and market water from an aquifer that sits under land it owns in the Mojave desert.
  • The company has faced intense environmental opposition to its project, with no clear current pathway to bring the project online in the near term.
  • The 16.5% yielding preferreds are entirely speculative, and I passed on them.

Joshua Trees

M. Kaercher/iStock via Getty Images

The broad collapse of preferreds from the Fed's fight with inflation has created an intense opportunity to build positions in tickers with high dividend yields and significant capital growth potential wrapped within the safety

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
ml4
Yesterday, 10:12 PM
Comments (71)
You are about 2 years behind the times here. The tide has turned with respect to opposition to the project. Feinstein is gone. They are serving underrepresented communities. Regardless of one rainy year, there is a long term need for the water. Do a little deeper digging and it is obvious.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Yesterday, 9:13 PM
Comments (3.44K)
If I bought these California would be assured record rainfall for 50 years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

