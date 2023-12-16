Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BHP: The Positives Still Aren't Enough

Dec. 16, 2023 11:09 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP) StockRIO, NGLOY, GLNCY, AAUKF, BHPLF, GLCNF, RTNTF, RTPPF
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BHP's stock price has increased by 16.4% since July, driven by a rally in iron ore prices. It helps that its production is also on track as of Q1 FY24.
  • The outlook for BHP has improved as well, though there are risks that include a ceiling on iron ore prices and industrial action that can hurt production.
  • It's forward market multiples don't definitely point to an upside either and some softening in dividends isn't encouraging either.

BHP train loading iron ore at Yandi mine

BeyondImages

Since I wrote about the Australian multi-commodity miner BHP (NYSE:BHP) in July, its price is up by 16.4% and total returns are up by an even bigger 19.7%. There was a case for the stock even at the time

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.16K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BHP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BHP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.