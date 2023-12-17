Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Lost All Of Its Covid Glory, But Don't Give Up Now

Dec. 17, 2023 1:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock5 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer's COVID franchise outlook faced another disappointing downgrade, leading to a ten-year low in PFE. The market is right.
  • Wall Street analysts are increasingly concerned about downgrades to Pfizer's COVID-related revenue, as they failed to anticipate its COVID outlook accurately.
  • Pfizer assured investors there's still enough juice left in its COVID franchise, but the market likely de-risked its COVID outlook significantly to account for heightened risks.
  • I argue why PFE is at a pivotal support level underpinning its long-term uptrend. As a result, robust buying support is still expected, given Pfizer's robust earnings capability.
  • With PFE remaining committed to maintaining its dividend and posting solid profitability, the risk/reward looks increasingly enticing at the current levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bear Market

DNY59

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been one of the most frustrating companies in my coverage, as my previous bullish thesis on the leading biopharma leader hasn't panned out. The company's outlook on its COVID franchise has proved

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.57K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

R
RWilliam
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (8.8K)
Excellent conclusion, thx! If you don’t understand why technical analysis is helpful, resistance becomes support. We are at long term support.

JR points out why fundamentally: “I assessed that a bear trap could still occur at the $26 level, as investors over the past ten years likely capitulated. Given PFE's steep plunge over the past year, it seems to have dropped into peak pessimistic levels, as the $26 level was a highly critical support zone that underpinned its long-term bottom.”
“As a result, I believe it's not unreasonable for me to remain bullish at the current levels. However, more conservative investors should consider waiting for confirmation about a possible bullish reversal.”

I totally agree and bought PFE twice this week it’s a top position in our new drip account. If it goes lower it’s not much and chance to add. You’re at long term support established shortly after the Wyeth purchase. Where they got their vax catalogue.

What’s your price target? Mine is here!
hugh74jones profile picture
hugh74jones
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (606)
I have not given up on PFE , as have many frustrated persons out there who may have lost money on PFE, and keep making negative comments. A high fear index for PFE at present, rather than greed, is just one more buy signal. Buy PFE under 30 asap - January may be too late!
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (5.16K)
Well, the dividend is increasing so that’s something. Bought more at $25.87 last week. Strong pipeline and closed the deal on Seagen. Good stuff. I feel great holding for the next few years knowing I own it at a great price below intrinsic value ($33.34). Isn’t this the kind of situation investors dream of?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (7.25K)
Your very well researched and clearly written article corroborates my own enthusiasm for the purchase of PFE at its current price.

Yesterday I posted the following comment on another article by SA Author Juxtaposed Ideas articulating the thesis that PFE has bottomed:

"I was disappointed with the failure of the diet pill, and am concerned whether PFE overpaid for Seagen as you suggest they did. But Seagen has a wonderful cancer-fighting pipeline of new drugs, and I trust that PFE did its due diligence before paying for a company that has never made money.

Accordingly, after having trimmed a significant portion of my PFE position around $32, I bought that position back last week at $26.20, bringing PFE up to become the 10th largest investment in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks. Why? Well, here's why:

1. PFE is now yielding over 6.3% based upon a dividend that PFE has declared is its priority to protect.
2. PFE trades at 13x its lowered guidance for next year.
3. Earnings will clearly increase once the Seagen acquisition is absorbed and, despite integration risks, one or more of the Seagen drugs should have proven efficacy of major proportions. Shouldn't they?
4. We have a good chance of another pandemic, and what company marketed the dominant vaccine last time?
5. The cascade of capitulation was palpable and appealing."

You and I essentially agree that capitulation has driven PFE to hit rock bottom, and that it's now a Strong Buy. I don't plan on wavering until the price of PFE reaches and exceeds the consensus analyst 12-month price target of $31.78. It's not difficult to imagine PFE resuming annualized earnings of $2.50-$2.75 in another year or two, and a stable p/e multiple of 13 times the midpoint earnings of $2.62 would equal $34.06. I personally think that's not only a realistic target, but a conservative projection.

In summary, a stock with a 6.3% safe dividend and appreciation potential of 30+% in a year or two is just the kind of stock I am looking for now as I suspect 2024 will confront us with a bumpier ride in the stock market than 2023. In fact, I don't see that many stocks that I would be buying instead of trimming in the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. PFE is one of the few.
P
Peter Allan Childs
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (360)
Will any of the Segan management be involved at a top level?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.