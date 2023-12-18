Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway Is Positioned Well For 2024 And Buffett May Eye An Acquisition

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's performance has trailed the market in 2023, but the macroeconomic environment is expected to benefit the company in 2024.
  • Berkshire's underlying businesses, particularly in the insurance and energy sectors, are likely to expand their revenue base as rates decline and the economy improves.
  • The combination of Berkshire's equity portfolio and business operations is expected to drive shares higher in 2024, and the company may make an acquisition, potentially OXY, to generate a larger return.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Holds 2003 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eric Francis

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has become a legendary company that may never be replicated. Berkshire is arguably more famous for its annual shareholder meetings and the investment wisdom that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have instilled in multiple

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo
29.32K Followers
Comments (6)

Value Investment Club profile picture
Value Investment Club
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (2.06K)
Seems unlikely that he buys OXY. Seems like future acquisitions are going to be driven by Ajit and Greg to fit into the insurance and operating portfolios. Warren's deals usually seem more like a person he knows calls him and asks if he would be interested in buying their company. While I think there will be 1 or 2 $5B to $15B deals out there, it's hard to think they will do a $50B+ deal anytime soon (not that they couldn't). Buying back stock is a better bet, I would like to see them commit more to capital return via a buyback.

If I'm going to speculate on a big elephant, post the GE Aerospace spinoff, I think that business would fit well into the Berkshire portfolio. It's big, wide moat, they understand aerospace (owning PCP), it's manufacturing, global, and profitable.
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (250)
Rather speculative article
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (5.85K)
OXY up nearly 2.0 percent premarket 12/18
n
nashman
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (1.68K)
Buffett said that Berkshire won't buy OXY.
E
Epicontact2
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (1.46K)
@nashman That was rather silly of him.
n
nashman
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (1.68K)
@Epicontact2 Why, he knows the market from Berkshire's holding in Berkshire Energy . Plus he doesn't want to deal with the ESG crowd. Berkshire is one the largest alternative energy companies in the world .
