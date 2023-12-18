Eric Francis

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has become a legendary company that may never be replicated. Berkshire is arguably more famous for its annual shareholder meetings and the investment wisdom that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have instilled in multiple generations than for the underlying businesses it owns. Recently, the investing world lost an icon with the passing of Charlie Munger, but his wisdom will live on and be studied for decades to come. Berkshire has trailed the market in 2023, and over the past month, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) has appreciated by 4.33%. Berkshire was relatively flat as it gained 0.24%. I think that the macroeconomic environment is setting up well for Berkshire to do well in 2024, and they will deploy capital toward an acquisition as the risk-free rate of return declines. For decades, Berkshire has allocated capital toward investing in equities while simultaneously expanding its business portfolio through acquisitions. Berkshire freed up capital in Q3 as it exited seven positions in their equity portfolio and recently reduced its stake in HP (HPQ) by -50% while adding 10.5 million shares to its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) position. Berkshire looks undervalued to me, and I think the combination of its equity portfolio and business operations will push shares higher in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my last article about Berkshire Hathaway

On September 18th, I wrote an article about Berkshire (can be read here) and discussed why I was bullish on their future. Since then, shares have declined -3.47% while the S&P 500 has appreciated by 6.16%. We have received significant economic data since then, and I am following up on my previous article as I feel Berkshire is positioned to benefit from upcoming rate cuts in 2024. I will also provide an update on their equity portfolio and provide some reasons why I believe Berkshire will acquire OXY in 2024.

Why I believe Berkshire is positioned to benefit from a change in economic policy

Excluding the equity portfolio, Berkshire's underlying businesses help support the American economy as a large portion of their revenue is comprised of the insurance, railroad, utility, and energy sector. The Fed has repeatedly been hawkish until the latest FOMC press conference. I was worried that the decline in unemployment would cause them to take rates higher by 25 bps, but Jerome Powell came out more dovish than expected. While he discussed the possibility of a future rate hike if the data indicates that is what will be needed, he acknowledged that the Fed is at the end of its restrictive cycle and that inflation has retraced without a significant increase in unemployment. He ended up giving the market what it wanted as he provided fuel for the rally by specifically discussing the future dot plot which was comprised from individual assessments from the fed members. The outcome was that the median of the data points was having the Fed Funds Rate at 4.6 percent at the end of 2024, 3.6 percent at the end of 2025, and 2.9 percent at the end of 2026.

This is the exact opposite of what we have lived through during the tightening cycle. The CME Group has a 62.7% chance baked in that we will see a 25 bps cut at the March meeting and that by June, there is a 0.5% chance rates will be where they are today. CME Group is projecting that the highest probability at 36.3% is that the Fed target rate will be 375 – 400 bps and that there is a 0% chance rates remain where they are today or go higher. According to the CME group, there is almost a 60% chance that rates will end at 400 bps or lower in 2024.

CME Group

A cutting cycle will create a strong business environment for Berkshires portfolio companies. During a restrictive rate cycle, businesses become cost-conscious and are less likely to expand as the cost of capital increases. We saw the investment narrative shift from a risk-on environment where investors were willing to pay for growth at all costs to a restrictive environment where Free Cash Flow (FCF) was discussed more on the financial networks than I have heard in the past decade. Companies became more restrictive and implemented cost-cutting measures from lay-offs to decreases to capital expenditures. As rates decline, the cost of capital will become more enticing as favorable ROI's can be generated from business expansion. GDP expansion typically occurs when rates are lower, and this is the type of environment in which Berkshire will thrive.

I am in the insurance business and deal with corporate insurance policies from general liability to workman's comp every day. There are many factors that impact rates, from experience mods to loss ratios, but to simplify everything, exposure typically increases premiums. Now, there are exceptions to every rule, and a combination of a favorable rerating of the workman's comp rates and a lower experience mod could cause a company to see a lower renewal number, but that's not typically what occurs. Berkshire's insurance business is likely to expand its revenue from policy premiums as the Fed cuts rates over the next several years due to business expansion. If company ABC hypothetically adds an office or a vehicle, an endorsement will need to be made to their current policy. The endorsement will increase exposure, and the insurance premiums will increase because there is more risk insured on the policy. As businesses expand, there will be more assets being endorsed on the package policy, and companies like Berkshire will see premiums and revenue expand. The same goes for workman's comp. Workman's comp policies are audited every year to account for increasing or declining payrolls and employee counts. As businesses expand and hire more employees, the premium on their workman's comp policies are more likely to expand than decline. Outside of the insurance aspect, as more business is being conducted, increased amounts of energy are likely to be used, and shipping demand should increase as demand for products increases.

In 2022, inflation skyrocketed, the Fed was aggressive, taking rates from almost nonexistent to over 400 bps, and the markets went into a bear market. In 2023, inflation continued to decline, rates increased a bit but have stabilized, and the Fed took as close to a victory lap as they could without claiming victory. The Fed indicated that inflation is declining, and rate cuts are on the horizon in 2024. This is because of improved economic metrics, and Berkshire has certainly benefited. In the first nine months of 2022, Berkshire generated $223.95 billion in revenue, and in 2023, when the business environment was much better, their revenue increased by $47.16 billion or 21.06% YoY. As the business landscape continues to improve and rates decline in 2024, I believe that Berkshire's businesses will expand their revenue base as companies and individuals will spend more money and have a larger footprint that Berkshire will service in some form, whether it's by utilizing more energy or needing additional insurance coverage.

Berkshire Hathaway

If the market has another positive year in 2024, then Berkshire's equity portfolio will help drive shares of Berkshire higher

Whenever Berkshire makes a change in its equity portfolio, people pay attention. I am using the 13-F filing from the end of Q3 (can be found here) and have updated the portfolio value and amount of annual dividend income generated based on all of the closing prices on December 15th. Berkshire had an equity portfolio valued at $351.39 billion as of December 15th, which was generating $4.77 billion in forward annual dividend income, a yield of 1.36%. Before any of Berkshire's businesses produce $1 of profitability, they can forecast that almost $5 billion will be generated in dividend income annually unless one of their holdings cuts the dividend. There is more than $500 million in dividend income being generated from five companies, which amounts to roughly $3.79 billion in dividend income generated from Bank of America (BAC), Apple (AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Chevron (CVX), and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). This is a gigantic competitive advantage because in addition to the interest income Berkshire generates from its cash and U.S. Treasury, they are also taking in almost $5 billion of dividend income throughout the year.

Steven Fiorillo, Whale Wisdom

Steven Fiorillo, Whale Wisdom

Berkshire owns everything within its equity portfolio, from S&P 500 index funds to AAPL. Over the years, Berkshire has diversified its investment methodology and added companies such as Amazon (AMZN), and Snowflake (SNOW) to its portfolio mix. There are many companies within Berkshire's portfolio that I would consider to be part of the broad market outside of big tech, such as BAC, CVX, and KO, that haven't had the greatest years. In 2024, I think we will see another positive year but experience a sector rotation out of big tech and capital flow into the capital markets from the sidelines. When the Fed starts to pivot in 2024, investors will have less reason to keep idle cash in money markets as a proxy to generate yield. Money Markets aren't protected by maturity dates like a CD or Treasury, and if investors we're dedicated to a risk-free rate of return, this capital would be locked up outside of Money Markets. There is over $6 trillion sitting in money markets, which is liquid and can be moved at a moment's notice. As rates come down, I think we're going to see an influx of capital move back into the capital markets, looking to recreate the yields these investors have become accustomed to. Many of the companies within Berkshire's equity portfolio could become a magnet for incoming capital as there are several that provide strong yields with track records of dividend growth. The combination of earnings expansion and inflows of capital should push the market higher in 2024, and Berkshire's equity portfolio is likely to increase, which could help shares of Berkshire appreciate.

St. Louis Fed

Why I think Berkshire will make an acquisition in 2024 and my guess is that it will be OXY

I could be completely wrong, but I think Berkshire is going to make an acquisition in 2023 and that it will be OXY. Berkshire has been the poster child for the T-bill and chill movement in 2023. At the end of Q3 Berkshire had $25.57 billion in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to $126.4 billion stashed away in U.S. Treasuries. The asterisk in their cash and cash equivalents indicates that their cash equivalents are comprised of short-duration Treasuries of 3 months or less. In Q3, Berkshire generated $4.05 billion in interest, divided, and investment income, and in the first nine months of 2023, they have generated $11.12 billion from how their capital is allocated. Putting the dividend income aside, the main reason why I think Berkshire will make an acquisition in 2024 is because the risk-free rate of return will not be as lucrative as it once was for Berkshire. They have their capital in Treasuries allocated toward short-term duration, not 10-year and 30-year bonds. As the Fed cuts, there will be less of a reason to continue their Treasury ladder with 100% of their short-term investments, and they will probably look to generate a larger return through an acquisition.

Berkshire Hathaway

My guess is that Berkshire will acquire OXY for several reasons. OXY has some of the best acreage in the Permian basin, has generated $5.43 billion in net income and $6.8 billion in FCF in the TTM, and is acquiring CrownRock. This will add 94,00 acres to OXY's portfolio, increase production by 170 Mboed, and add at least $1 billion of FCF in year one for OXY. Depending on where oil is, the combined entity could earn $3.18 FCF per share at $65 per barrel or $5.27 FCF per share at $75 per barrel. Berkshire has a large energy segment and currently owns 25.46% of OXY. The market cap for OXY is only $51.39 billion, and Berkshire already owns more than a quarter of the company. Purchasing the remaining shares of OXY could work out to be a much better investment than short-term Treasuries, and Berkshire would still have a significant amount of dry powder left over after the acquisition. If oil prices did increase, Berkshire would significantly benefit as it would mean increased profitability with every barrel produced. Maybe OXY isn't acquired, but I think Berkshire is going to look for a deal to sink their teeth into next year, and OXY makes sense, considering their ownership stake and exposure to the energy sector.

Occidental Petroleum

Conclusion

When you invest in Berkshire, you are investing in the American economy, and things look bullish for the future. I believe that Berkshire shares will appreciate as they are likely to generate additional revenue from an expanding economy when rates decline, and their equity portfolio will also increase in value. I think shares of Berkshire remain inexpensive as you're getting an equity portfolio worth $351.39 billion, a balance sheet with $151.97 billion in cash on it, and a portfolio of underlying businesses that have generated $271.11 billion in revenue and $59.39 billion in net earnings in the first nine months of 2023. I don't think shares of Berkshire get enough credit as it has amassed one of the largest investment portfolios and become one of the most profitable business conglomerates in America. Berkshire has the capital to acquire the remaining shares of OXY, and it would fit perfectly within Berkshire Energy. Either way, I think Berkshire is undervalued and that there is a chance they make a splash in 2024 by betting a lot more on the American production of oil and gas.