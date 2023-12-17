Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: SystImmune Out-Licenses Global Rights For ADC To BMS In $8.4B Deal

Dec. 17, 2023 2:00 AM ETBMY, SFOSF, CSPHF, CHGCF, CNTB, BMYMP, CELG.RT, CHGCY
Summary

  • SystImmune out-licenses global rights for a bispecific ADC to Bristol Myers Squibb in an $8.4 billion agreement.
  • Evive Biotech forms an antibody discovery collaboration with Nona Biosciences to accelerate the process of antibody discovery and drug development.
  • Shanghai Fosun Pharma receives $3.3 million from the GHIT Fund to support a global Phase III clinical trial of a novel malaria therapy.

New pharmaceutical discovery.

ClaudioVentrella/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

SystImmune, the Seattle arm of Chengdu’s Biokin Pharma, out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a bispecific ADC to Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) in a $8.4 billion agreement (see story). SystImmune will

