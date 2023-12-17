Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm Buying 30% Undervalued And 7% Yielding Verizon Heading Into 2024

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • In 2023, the dominant investment strategies revolved around the Magnificent 7, driven by the AI narrative and investors opting for money markets for their yields.
  • In this market climate, Verizon Communications Inc. has notably underperformed, but it remains a fundamentally strong business offering nearly a 7% dividend yield.
  • Verizon posted strong Q3 results, and while substantial growth might not be expected ahead, as bond yields decline, investors chasing yield are likely to return.
  • Today, Verizon stock is trading around 30% undervalued to its fair value and presents potentially 14%+ returns as a reversion to the mean play.

Verizon Launches myPlan With Terry Crews

Theo Wargo

As we approach the end of 2023, it's clear this year has been quite a rollercoaster. It surprised many, myself included, with how the market performed and the expectations it set. While the SPY showed a 22.7% return, FED's

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.04K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 3:32 AM
Comments (500)
If you find this analysis of Verizon interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also like to hear your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on dividend investing in the future!
H
HenryBL
Today, 4:27 AM
Comments (211)
Thanks for the article. I have a reasonable position in Verizon which is currently in the green but I’ve been rebalancing more to REITS and more recently to Utilities and Renewables. But was considering to add more to Verizon on dips. Your analysis is very useful especially re. the time horizon to expect a turnaround in price i.e. be patient. Given you also cover Deutsche Telecom, I was wondering if you have any views on Vodafone, which has seen its share price decimated and is still going down? I took a small position in Vodafone a week ago and am DCA but TBH I am nervous as the company has been out of favour for so long.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 4:56 AM
Comments (500)
@HenryBL You are welcome, glad the article is timely read for you!

I always suggest a healthy level of diversification, so splitting your bets among REITs, Utilities and Telecoms is a wise strategy. I, myself, have a sizable position in $O and $PLD and these companies have had extraordinary reversal in last month.

I have not done the research on Vodafone, so I would rather not comment to avoid guessing, generally high yielders were out of favor for a long time now, but as long as you do not feel well about your investment I think you might be better off to exist the position.

All the best!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.