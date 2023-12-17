Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 17

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1/11 2/15 0.51 0.55 7.84% 2.05% 11 The AES Corporation (AES) 1/31 2/15 0.1659 0.1725 3.98% 3.57% 13 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 2/15 3/7 2.13 2.25 5.63% 3.27% 14 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 12/27 2/1 1.62 1.7 4.94% 3.21% 14 Edison International (EIX) 12/28 1/31 0.7375 0.78 5.76% 4.45% 21 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 12/28 1/31 0.0575 0.06 4.35% 0.22% 17 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 2/1 3/1 0.28 0.36 28.57% 1.38% 8 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/11 1/31 1.4 1.47 5.00% 4.37% 14 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 12/28 2/9 0.51 0.54 5.88% 1.25% 51 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 1/11 2/1 0.29 0.3 3.45% 3.53% 26 Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/29 1/12 0.256 0.2565 0.20% 5.37% 31 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 1/25 3/1 0.41 0.42 2.44% 6.31% 14 Pentair plc (PNR) 1/18 2/2 0.22 0.23 4.55% 1.30% 48 The Toro Company (TTC) 12/26 1/11 0.34 0.36 5.88% 1.65% 15 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 12/28 1/16 0.48 0.49 2.08% 4.35% 13 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/18 1/31 0.83 0.88 6.02% 1.50% 15 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 18 (Ex-Div 12/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/29 5.25 1129.74 1.86% 14 Medtronic plc (MDT) 1/12 0.69 82.61 3.34% 46 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 1/11 0.09 33.23 1.08% 56 Vistra Corp. (VST) 12/29 0.213 37.68 2.26% 5 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Dec 19 (Ex-Div 12/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 1/10 0.98 41.75 9.39% 54 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1/10 1.3 94.46 5.50% 16 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/4 0.55 73.71 2.98% 9 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 1/2 0.38 39.63 3.84% 10 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 1/4 0.415 31.34 5.30% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 20 (Ex-Div 12/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) 1/4 0.21 28.22 2.98% 5 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 21 (Ex-Div 12/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 1/5 0.11 22.27 1.98% 9 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 1/5 0.55 65.31 3.37% 13 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 1/15 0.475 43 4.42% 18 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 22 (Ex-Div 12/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 1/12 0.19 22.55 3.37% 25 Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 1/19 0.79 140.25 0.56% 14 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 1/19 0.28 34.21 3.27% 7 The Toro Company (TTC) 1/11 0.36 87.4 1.65% 14 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 1/11 0.35 32.62 4.29% 30 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 12/26 0.27 5.4% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 12/20 0.31 2.5% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 12/20 0.81 1.6% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 12/22 5 2.4% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 12/19 0.27 2.0% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 12/22 0.15 2.3% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 12/22 0.28 2.1% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 12/20 0.25 1.5% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 12/21 1.48 1.3% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 12/20 0.6425 5.0% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 12/22 0.26 1.2% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/21 0.98 0.9% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 12/22 0.13 3.9% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 12/21 0.34 1.2% Genpact Limited (G) 12/22 0.1375 1.6% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 12/22 0.52 1.3% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/19 0.365 CAD 5.2% Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 12/19 0.28 3.5% The Mosaic Company (MOS) 12/21 0.2 2.2% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 12/22 0.22 1.6% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12/22 0.6 4.4% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 12/20 0.4 0.4% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 12/20 0.25 2.4% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12/20 0.67 3.4% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/19 0.273 3.7% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 12/21 0.27 1.7% RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 0.27 0.9% STERIS plc (STE) 12/21 0.52 1.0% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 12/19 0.81 3.3% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/22 0.3 2.8% United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.17 5.8% Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 12/22 0.32 3.7% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 12/26 0.4475 5.2% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/19 0.33 1.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.