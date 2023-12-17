Right On Track, But Overly Optimistic In The Short Term

Marut Khobtakhob

The major market averages soared to their seventh consecutive week of gains, following the Fed’s pivot from a “higher for longer” interest-rate policy to one that now projects three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. Last week’s retail sales report for November combined with the latest weekly unemployment claims data indicates continued economic growth. At the same time, the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index reports for November affirmed that the disinflationary trend remains intact. This combination of lower prices and a resilient economy is music to the Fed’s ears, giving Chairman Powell confidence that the soft landing is on track and a step towards neutral policy is prudent.

Edward Jones

Fellow strategists on the bearish side of the aisle assert that the shift to rate cuts means that the Fed sees weakness in the economy or rising financial risks. I disagree. The Fed is not forecasting rate cuts from a neutral stance to be stimulative, but ones that are far less restrictive. Last week, I surmised that the Fed would not change its estimates for real GDP or the unemployment rate at the end of 2024. As can be seen below in the updated Summary of Economic Projections, it did just that except for a minor tweak to next year’s GDP from 1.5% to 1.4%. As expected, it lowered its projection for PCE and core PCE to 2.4%, which is why I emphasized it would have to lower its projection for where the Fed’s fund rate will be at the end of 2024. It came through with a reduction from 5.1% to 4.6%. The Fed moves in very slow and measured steps, so I am not surprised its projection did not meet current market expectations for five rate cuts next year. Still, that remains my forecast for what we are likely to see by the end of 2024.

Federal Reserve

A major concern about how we were achieving sizeable gains for the S&P 500 earlier this year was the fact that most of it was attributed to the performance of the Magnificent 7 technology stocks. That was perceived by the bears to be the Achilles heel of this bull market, but as far back as June, I advised investors to be patient in expectation for an improvement in breadth that would strengthen the bull’s foundation. That is why I asserted on June 26 that I See A New All-Time High For The S&P 500 over the coming 6-12 month period and included the chart below in my reasoning. Narrow breadth was an opportunity for the rest of the market to catch up and propel the indexes higher. The S&P 500 closed at 4,348 on that day. In fact, when the top five market caps in the S&P 500 outperform the index for five months or longer, as they had last June, the index has gone on to post solid returns during the following 3-12 month period that followed. To that point, the S&P 500 has risen 8.5% over the past six months.

Bloomberg

The improvement in breadth started in earnest at the beginning of November and has continued to this day. Not only have the other 493 constituents of the S&P 500 joined the party, but the smallest publicly traded companies represented by the Russell 2000 index, which tend to be more domestically focused, are now leading the way. This is an extremely positive sign as we start 2024.

Edward Jones

Now that I have outlined this extremely bullish narrative, let me say that there is reason to take pause, because markets don’t move in straight lines and this one certainly has over the past seven weeks. I think the ferocity of the rally is the result of a combination of things. There were undoubtedly a lot of institutional investors betting on much lower stock index levels and higher bond yields as we ended October. Therefore, short covering probably played a major role in the rally. At the same time, underinvested institutional and retail investors have been piling in to chase the rally before year end. That may have stolen some of the forward returns in both stocks and bonds at this juncture, which is supported by sentiment indicators.

The American Association of Individual Investors most recent survey shows the highest level of bullishness in the past year and the lowest level of bearishness in six! This is a contrarian indicator, so it suggests to me limited upside, if not a pullback, in the near term.

AAII

The same can be seen in CNN’s Fear & Green Index, which further supports the idea of caution. Be greedy when others are fearful, as we were seven weeks ago, and be fearful when others are greedy.

CNN

I don’t expect to see the levels of fear that dominated most of 2023 in the new year, but I would like to see a little more pessimism, if not skepticism, to put more money to work in risk assets for 2024. That could come in the form of a pullback of as little as 2-3% in the major market averages or a pause for a period, both of which would help to resolve the overbought condition in markets. The bull market is right on track, and the soft landing is not far behind, but conditions are a bit overly optimistic in the short term.