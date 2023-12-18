Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaire Investor Is Buying Big Dividends: Altria And AT&T

Dec. 18, 2023 7:35 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock, T Stock5 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s principles provide valuable lessons for investors seeking to cultivate financial success.
  • Companies with mountains of Free Cash Flow generation are trading at dirt-cheap valuations - I am seizing the opportunity.
  • Discover top picks with up to 9% yields that Bridgewater Associates is loading up on.
Fast Company Innovation Festival - September 19

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

Ray Dalio is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager who founded and served as co-chief investment officer of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, since 1985. Mr. Dalio is known to conduct his business based on a

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.07K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

TheSSHAWAII profile picture
TheSSHAWAII
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (16)
I know it’s a slippery slope, sorry, but there are some companies that should be disqualified at the start. This is one. No MO. My love for money does not outweigh my hate of the nicotine purveyors. There are many alternatives that give you the same or better returns. Happy Holidays!
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (10.72K)
Long T.. took a tax loss on MO late in 2022 and just haven't gone back in.. on the watch list!
c
24caratgold
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (10)
NJOY only represents between 2-3% of the entire legal vapor market and continually has not been able to gain forward momentum for market share. PLOOM is actually a JTI vapor product which Altria signed a marketing agreement. Disposable Flavored Vape products are killing the cigarette market. Cigarette market share declines every quarter. There is a lot of areas Altria must overcome to continue to lead. If you compare stock price of Altria from 5 years to now the stock is stagnant. Will they do it - maybe - but this is a risky prospect currently.
RockDoc50 profile picture
RockDoc50
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (15)
My retirement portfolio is overweighted with MO, and I’m currently receiving a dividend yield of close to 11 percent on my cost basis. The current stock price is a steal.
S
StevieCool
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (1.56K)
Big MO means BIG must OWN! Yes Yes YES !
