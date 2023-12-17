Evening Standard

As you're already aware cigarette consumption is declining by 2-3% globally, in the US sales volume is falling faster at 4-5% annually. Tobacco giants are both increasing prices yearly and continue to expand their portfolio of next generation less harmful products in order to offset declining cigarette sales. While the new categories aren't profitable yet, they are still somewhat addictive (less than cigs in nicotine delivery) and are arguably less harmful. Therefore these products have a good chance of reaching scale and profitability long term.

Much material has been written by SA Authors on British American Tobacco's (NYSE:BTI) de-risked valuation and its positioning in new categories vs competition etc. Therefore I want to focus purely on comps/valuation and now is a great time do this as management recently accounted a £25bn impairment (no FCF impact) on its cigarette brands sending shares down below key support line of £25 per share. Therefore I want to focus on realistic scenario in which I think BTI could return 33% in the next 12 months including dividend distribution.

Assumptions & Valuation

Wall St anticipates BTI FCF and revenue growth to be the low single digits for the next 5 years. In order to keep this simple, I will use estimates in line with Wall St to build a basic model and see if we can acquire shares at a discount based on conservative assumptions. I believe expansion of NGPs, along with small annual price increases for cigarettes and non-smoker requirement will lead to flat FCF movement - if not very low single digit increase YoY (excluding big swings in NWC)

Historically management guidance rarely sees large EPS or Revenue misses due to the maturity and visibility of the industry. Towards the end of the period I have BTI delivering £9.8bn unlevered FCF on £13bn of EBIT not much different to recent figures.

FY25 should experience small uplift in FCF as cash from operations in 2024 looks to come in slightly weaker than previous guidance. I am using a 10% discount rate slightly higher than BTI true WACC which should increase slightly overtime as the company pays down debt. I using an exit multiple of EV/EBTIDA of 7x is fair for a stagnant but cashflow rich business with leverage below 3x.

An EV/EBITDA of 7x is quite low to historical forward and trailing multiples as you can see below. Today the market is pricing BTI below 7x due to the current uncertainty of NGPs and speed of cigarette volume decline.

Including dividends over the next 12 months and factoring FY24 net debt of £34bn at the end of the period I'm getting a 33% total return if the shares rerate in the short term. This includes a £28.22 target price plus annual distributions of £2.40 (£0.60p per quarter). Furthermore I'm ignoring the elephant in the corner - BTI £15bn+ stake in ITC which would dramatically change the equity value.

If we run a sensitivity table the shares still seem undervalued even if we assume a negative perpetual growth rate. The amounts below exclude dividends.

Sector Comparables

Philip Morris (PM) is positioned best for growth and have better NGP brand reputation especially in IQOS & Zyn, therefore they deserve a higher multiple than the lacklustre BTI. However BTI valuation is so low it seems de-risked based on realistic probabilities of FCF over the coming years. Below are valuation comps and it's easy to see why PM is more richly valued - due to their higher single digit growth rate coming from superior (and earlier) positioning in NGPs. Below are current forward multiples for NTM, FY24 and FY25 based on Wall St estimates.

If we take the "Min" - "25th percentile" range and use those multiples for BTI which is fair considering BTI doesn't even have the lowest revenue growth rate in the group at 2.31%, we get the chart below based on consensus estimates for NTM, FY24 and FY25. Again bear in mind I'm ignoring BTI £15bn+ stake in ITC.

Based on most metric's here BTI seems undervalued relative to peers especially when you consider the dividend of 10% is sustainable at a required payout of £5.35bn or 56-59% of FY23 free cashflow. The remaining roughly £4bn of FCF can be used for the sizeable maturity wall and interest payments over the coming years.

As this debt is paid down more room will be available for potential buybacks. Even if shares continue on a downtrend for another year or more, this is a great setup for buybacks if FCF is still coming in healthy above £9bn.

Conclusion

So the question we must ask - Is BTI just a value trap who will ultimately fail to deliver enough profits from NGPs?

The industry is experiencing change, we as investors cannot perfectly predict what will happen however the market has already de-risked the valuation due to a lack of certainty. NGPs remain an addictive product, their consumption is growing especially vape products and despite recent saturation there are few new market entrants leaving most demand to be supplied by big tobacco.

While I think 33% upside (including dividend) is possible within 12 months, it could take far longer for shares to rerate as market participants wait for profit to come in from NGPs or may want further visibility in failing cigarette volume. However best time to position is when uncertainty and risk seem misaligned.

At the current price of £23 per share or 5.5x NTM FCF, how long until management or the board get tired of the market undervaluing the shares and announced buybacks (once maturities are addressed). At the current price if management decide to roll their debt and use £3bn a year to buy back stock in addition to maintaining a 10%+ dividend, the shares stand a high probability of rerating despite the higher interest payments. Management might receive increased pressure to sell their ITC stake which could be used for debt repayment or buybacks. While risks remain it seems there is reasonable risk/reward asymmetry at £23 per share.

Key risks:

- NGPs don't scale as expected and lack of profits leads to lower FCF.

- Cigarette volume decline experiences greater acceleration - analysts revised estimates downward in last 4 weeks.

- Harsher regulation on vape products in key markets.