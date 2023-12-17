Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: No Growth, No Problem - 33% Upside

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
301 Followers

Summary

  • Based on assumptions below BTI could provide returns in excess of 30% including dividends if shares rerate.
  • Relative to peers BTI seems most undervalued.
  • BTI shares are an interesting proposal for those looking for fixed yield at a time when interest rates may have peak.

Sheriff Danny Arnold

Evening Standard

Hi reader, as you're already aware cigarette consumption is declining by 2-3% globally, in the US sales volume is falling faster at 4-5% annually. Tobacco giants are both increasing prices yearly and continue to expand their portfolio of next generation less harmful

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
301 Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (5.71K)
thanks for the article. I have argued earlier the week that something yielding ten percent has an outstanding value once the central banks start cutting rates. I have received some opposing comments, though I guess everyone would realize that sooner or later. I am glad I could pick up shares as part of my regular Wednesday stocks shopping
a
auzadventure
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (706)
Due to some tax rules. Companies aren't encouraged to do buy backs. That's why bti stopped doing buy backs.
With new categories and growth outside the US we should see a stable cashflow going forward
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (5.71K)
@auzadventure heck with those tax rules, if I remember well it’s a low single digit tax rate, something like one or two percent. On the other hand, you could cancel shares yielding nearly ten.

btw, I thought those tax rules only apply to companies listed in the US anyway
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (803)
Bti,mo and pm are the best income producers.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (2.44K)
As you all should know tobacco companies are mature companies who pay most of their earnings out to the shareholders. I’ll take those magnificent dividends and wait for capital gains recovery
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.