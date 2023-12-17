Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citigroup: Macro May Be Setting The Stage For A Monster Rally In 2024

Dec. 17, 2023 7:43 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C) Stock1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.16K Followers

Summary

  • Bank stocks are cheap and could see higher multiples with rate cuts and a manageable credit environment.
  • Citigroup has lately been making good progress in restructuring its operations, setting up for an expanding cost-to-income ratio going into 2024 and beyond.
  • Citi now projects a 4-5% CAGR revenue growth goal through 2026, amounting to $87 billion to $92 billion in revenues.
  • I update my residual earnings valuation model for Citigroup stock; I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $87.18/ share.

Citibank To Cut 11,000 Jobs

Mario Tama

Citigroup (NYSE:C) looks very cheap, trading at around 0.6x P/TBV. However, the U.S. banking giant has traded at these distressed multiples for over a decade now, and investors are likely doubting that low valuation alone is a catalyst for upside. But it

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.16K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Select 65
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (410)
Thanks for the article……….I’m a frustrated long term investor in C……….I’ve recently tripled my position in the stock ……I think that Jane Fraser is doing a good job of changing Citi’s bloated structure, and I agree with your macro view…….This should bode well for Citigroup shareholders.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About C Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.