Visa: Still Cheap After The Market's Recent Rally

Dec. 17, 2023 8:21 AM ET
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market is experiencing a strong bullish momentum, with the Dow Jones Industrial index hitting new all-time highs.
  • Visa, a dividend growth stock, is still trading at an attractive valuation and has consistently outperformed the market.
  • Visa's growth prospects, high transaction volumes, and predictable business model make it an attractive investment with potential for future dividend growth.
Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

An everything rally.

A classic melt-up.

Santa Claus coming to town…

Call it what you will, but this bullish momentum in the stock market is making it hard to go shopping.

The Dow Jones Industrial index just


Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADC, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CARR, CME, CMI, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, DLR, ECL, ENB, ESS, FRT, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, RY, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (6.02K)
Although I own a lot of V and have owned it for quite a while, I do not agree that the long term PE ratio of 27 is maintainable. You are comparing the future with the past and the big difference will be the interest rate structure. That's where your thesis fails. Having said that, I think V is a strong hold. If there were a market break some time and V dropped below, 230, I would be a buyer. But not much above that.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (6.45K)
Very nice well written article Nicholas & I say a big "THANK YOU". Iam one of those 1,550% guys. I literally bought the BIG V as I call it right on the day of its IPO. Haven't sold a single share and continue to be happy. Iam concerned about the bills in Congress as our government is continually attacking both V & MA. Iam referring to the proposed "HR 3881 & "S 1838". These bills have been proposed by Durbin-Marshall- Gooden. But let me leave you with some "facts" as to why I believe Visa will continue to be a truly great investment for years and years to come--Visa has a 52% market share, Visa operates in over 200 countries, Visa has over 4.2 billion cards in circulation, Last year Visa processed over 269.8 Billion transactions, Visa has partnered with over 15,000 Banks Worldwide, Visa processed over $14.5 Trillion in volume last year, & Visa has over 100 million Merchant Locations. It also is important to note that over the last decade Visa has either partnered with or acquired dozens and dozens of companies to keep their Global Growth Going Strong.
