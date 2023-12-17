Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The economic calendar is heavy next week as releases covering housing, manufacturing, and consumer sentiment pour in just ahead of the three-day weekend for the Christmas holiday. The key release will be the monthly update on core PCE. The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge is forecast to show a soft 0.2% month-over-month rise in November to take the year-over-year rate down to +3.4%. Crucially, that mark would also imply a six-month annualized inflation rate of just above 2.0%, which is the Fed's stated inflation target. If the core PCE number comes in close to expectations, the buzz over lower interest rates may continue.



At the time of publication, federal funds futures trading implied a 95% probability that the Fed's target rate would be lower than the current level after the May FOMC meeting. Globally, the Bank of Japan meeting next week also has the potential for some dramatic news on the end of the negative interest rate era for the nation. Meanwhile, notable earnings reports in the U.S. include updates from FedEx (FDX) (preview), Nike (NYSE:NKE) (preview), Carnival (CCL) (analysis), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) (Quant Ratings).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, December 18 - HEICO (HEI).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 19 - FedEx (FDX), Accenture (ACN), FactSet (FDS), and FuelCell Energy (FCEL).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 20 - General Mills (GIS), Micron Technology (MU), Toro (TTC), and Winnebago (WGO).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 21 - CarMax (KMX), Paychex (PAYX), Carnival (CCL), and Nike (NKE).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) to $0.30 from $0.28, WEC Energy (WEC) to $0.83 from $0.78, Fulton Financial (FULT) to $0.17 from $0.16, and FMC Corp. (FMC) to $0.60 from $0.58. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

IPO watch: Linkage Global (LGCB) is expected to start trading in what could be the last IPO of 2023. The e-commerce services company is planning to sell 1.5M shares in an expected range of $4.00 to $6.00. The analyst quiet period also expires on Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB), freeing up analysts to post ratings.

Event schedule: The calendar is extremely light on events ahead of the holiday break. The Bank of America Hydrogen Conference on December 18 & 19 will include presentations by Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Elsewhere, AutoZone (AZO) and Guidewire Software (GWRE) will hold their annual meetings on December 19 & 20.