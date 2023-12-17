Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Automotive Systems: Struggling Despite Performing Well

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
499 Followers

Summary

  • China Automotive Systems has been performing quite well in tough market conditions, and its balance sheet looks safe.
  • It is doing well in Brazil, and I believe it might see solid growth in North America in the coming times.
  • Despite all the positives, I think fear is stopping its share price from going up.
  • I assign a hold rating on CAAS stock.

Electric Car Technology

sefa ozel

I last wrote on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in April. I had a bullish view of it then. But the thesis didn’t go how I thought it would, and the stock price has been down around 32% since then. I

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
499 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CAAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.