RVT: SmallCaps May Outperform In 'Soft Landing' Scenario

Dec. 17, 2023 10:20 AM ETRoyce Value Trust (RVT)4 Comments
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Royce Value Trust (RVT) has performed well, delivering 10% in total returns and outperforming the S&P 500 Index since my prior update.
  • The RVT is managed by Chuck Royce and has a long track record of outperforming the Russell 2000 Index while paying an attractive quarterly distribution.
  • Small-cap stocks may take a breather in the near-term, but if the Federal Reserve achieves a 'soft landing', institutional investors may rotate into small-caps due to their attractive valuations.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

In late September, I wrote a bullish follow-up article on the Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT), noting the manager's long-term track record and positive seasonality for small-cap stocks heading into year-end. Since my article, the RVT fund has performed well, delivering 10% in

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

S
SSAuser133
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (818)
I have a long term position in RVT but future adds in my small cap AA are going into value ETFs (like VBR). I sharply disagree with the author on mandatory distributions (which means liquidation of some fund assets since dividends do not cover it). This policy is a BIG negative to me as it limits investor flexibility for tax management.....like forced realization of CGs during bull markets.
r
robertlgriffin
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (2.79K)
Started buying RVT in July, a bit early, but had no exposure to small caps, and kept adding. Average cost around 13.50. Reinvesting and holding. May add on further pullbacks.
Thanks for the article.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (2.58K)
Great article. Doing it with $AVUV though. One feature of that fund is if a small cap leaves their market cap boundaries, due to outperforming, they will stay with that stock until their algos say otherwise.
Grinding it out in Vegas profile picture
Grinding it out in Vegas
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (543)
Albert Einsten did NOT say that, why does it keep getting repeated over and over again.
