SCHD: A Long-Term Dividend Play With Potential To Generate Additional 'Income'

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) provides diversification to dividend-paying stocks with a quality tilt based on financial metrics.
  • The fund tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which selects companies with a record of consistent dividend payments and strong fundamentals.
  • SCHD is cheap to access with a low expense ratio of 0.06% and has shown respectable returns, making it a promising investment option for the passive income investor.
  • For those willing to take a touch more of an active approach, there are ways to generate and build additional 'income' from options writing.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has a value-oriented portfolio and provides significant diversification to dividend-paying stocks. The fund tracks to the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. That provides plenty of diversified exposure across 100

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.75K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, VZ, HD, ABBV, TXN, MRK, BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

May initiate short put or call positions on any or all tickers mentioned in the next 72 hours.

May initiate short put or call positions on any or all tickers mentioned in the next 72 hours.

Comments (8)

FA0007 profile picture
FA0007
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (37)
Loooong SCHD
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (2.05K)
@FA0007 excellent! Thank you for taking the time to comment.
Tim Mc profile picture
Tim Mc
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (584)
Lately building up cash, however, SCHD is one of our larger ETFs (2% of our retirement portfolio value) and is an ETF I buy when nothing is on sale.
g
gmorrison03
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (12)
Thanks for the article. Yeah, dividend growth was a bit down this year. SCHY was the fund that exceeded my expectations.
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (2.05K)
@gmorrison03 thank you for sharing! I have not looked at that fund yet, but I have been meaning to!
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (364)
Honestly think it's a no brainer here at these levels. Too many people have let the short term performance cloud their judgement on this fund.
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (2.05K)
@The Gaming Dividend agreed with you! Thank you for the comment.
