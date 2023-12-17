Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Prices Soar To Record Highs As Federal Reserve Takes Unexpected Dovish Turn

Summary

  • Gold prices surged to near all-time highs due to a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, attracting investors.
  • The Federal Reserve signaled potential interest rate cuts of 0.75% in 2024, leading to a falling U.S. dollar and rising gold prices.
  • Profit-taking in the gold market led to a slight moderation in its post-Federal Reserve rally.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Fundamentals:

Gold prices have recently surged to near all-time highs due to a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, which has attracted investors to gold.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released during the week met expectations, resulting

Equity Management Academy is a team led by CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience. The team uses a proprietary AI system to identify investment opportunities and provide weekly reports for day, swing and long-term trades with precise entry and exit points. They lead the investing group Mean Reversion Trading. The group features reports and alerts from the AI Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator. Features include: Weekly reports with actionable entry/exit points, research for trading futures, options, ETFs, indices and stocks, Early Bird Reports keeping the group ahead of market opportunities, and chat to discuss ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 11:19 AM
why bother if the range is roughly t1950-2100...you wrote a bunch of stats but i don't see any conviction one way or another.....Neutral?
Today, 11:31 AM
@paullyballz As long as gold trades above the mean of 2029 is bullish as indicated. Weekly Price Momentum: The weekly price momentum is also considered bullish as long as the market closes above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator at 2029. A close below this indicator would turn the short-term trend to neutral. And gives you targets: If long, use 1953 as a Monthly Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Additionally, consider taking profits when the price reaches the 2069–2103 levels during the month.

Isn't that clear?

