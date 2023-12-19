Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MPLX LP: Another Distribution Increase Brings The Yield To 9.44%

Dec. 19, 2023 9:00 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX) Stock10 Comments
Summary

  • MPLX LP continues to reward its unitholders with growing distributions and has appreciated by 10.53% YTD.
  • MLPs, like MPLX, are a strong investment for income generation, especially in the energy infrastructure sector.
  • MPLX's distribution coverage ratio and record levels of profitability indicate the potential for continued distribution increases and growth in the energy industry.

Money on the edge

PM Images

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) continues to reward its unitholders by growing its distribution. Most investors look toward energy infrastructure companies to generate income rather than investing in a big tech company for capital appreciation. I have been bullish on master

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (10)

amiculus profile picture
amiculus
Today, 9:42 AM
Thanks for the article.

Love MPLX! It’s my largest holding by far. Started accumulating in 2020 and have enjoyed a total return of 150%. Currently Yield on Cost is over 18%.

Continues to increase the distribution, displaying its commitment to unit holders.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:29 AM
Good article - thanks. I own MPLX and I am very long on energy. That said, it's close to the smallest pipeline holding I own and definitely the smallest MLP holding. My concern about MPLX is that MPC owns around 60% of the stock. That's a governance issue to me. Should MPC decide to buy them, the terms may not be as favorable as the OKE/MMP deal...and the tax consequences could be significant.

That said, I will add a bit if they dip...
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 9:31 AM
@Mike-SC
That’s a very common concern. MPC has been pretty clear that at least as of now and the recent past they have no intention of buying back the balance of MPC. Minds can change, of course, but for now it’s probably business as usual.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:36 AM
@houtex I hope you are right. As you said...minds change and M&A in the oil patch is surely growing. But those seem to be producers buying producers. Maybe this one isn't a fit.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 9:42 AM
@Mike-SC
If MPLX hadn’t bought Markwest a while ago, I’m 99% sure MPC would have bought back MPLX and housed it all under one roof by now. All the non Markwest assets are essentially offshoots of the refining business and there’s no strategic reason they need to be separate from the mothership. The added contracts and whatnot are slightly complicating the operations (very slightly).

But they did buy Markwest. So there’s a whole bunch of gathering and processing and other stuff that isn’t integrated into the refining business, so unlike most of the other midstream businesses which were rolled back up into the refining companies (VLP, HEP, PSXP) or the E&P companies (SHLX, BPM etc), there really is an element of third party business here that would be a weird fit inside MPC.
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 9:21 AM
Kudos to the Author for explaining that MPLX is a MLP that issues K-1s.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:29 AM
@ephud You do your best to keep them all honest :)
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:15 AM
Steven; Really nice informative & well written article and I say a big "THANK YOU". I own 5,500 units of MPLX but like you I do have concerns about the "risks" going forward. Too bad we don't have a time clock view into the future and can see what 2033 will look like regarding EV's, Solar, Windmills, etc etc. There is no question whatsoever that Biden is in full frontal attack on the Oil/Nat Gas Industry. He uses his agencies to the fullest to attack them and actually an attack on the American Consumer.
c
coloroaddog
Today, 9:21 AM
@ChuckXX Hehateme.
g
gret
Today, 9:06 AM
10% tax deferred distributions !!

SWEET
