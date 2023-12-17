Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aecon Group: Buy This 'Baby Brookfield' Yielding 6%

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
302 Followers

Summary

  • Aecon is a Canadian infrastructure company with a focus on the energy transition and a growing presence in the US market.
  • The company has a diversified revenue stream and a low debt-to-capital profile, with a large contract backlog.
  • Recent investment by Oaktree Capital improves Aecon's capital position and shows external confidence in the company.
  • Aecon's 6% dividend is well covered, with an 8% 5-year CAGR. The stock price is recovering from cyclical lows.
Aecon Group Inc. office building is shown in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Who are Aecon, and why invest in them?

Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF) is a Canadian infrastructure company that is active in the financing, development, and operation of assets in Canada and beyond, and a core focus on the energy transition.

The

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
302 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 35 years of experience in risk management he has extensive knowledge of Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARE:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an investment advisor, and makes no recommendation to investors - he is sharing his own analysis for the interest of readers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEGXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEGXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEGXF
--
ARE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.