Who are Aecon, and why invest in them?

Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF) is a Canadian infrastructure company that is active in the financing, development, and operation of assets in Canada and beyond, and a core focus on the energy transition.

The company is reminiscent of Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) but presents a much lower complexity business model with a high degree of transparency, and conservative capital management.

As a highly cyclically exposed business, Aecon has suffered recently from increased costs due to inflation, compounded by revenue drag from long-term fixed contracts.

Management has managed this well, keeping a low debt to capital profile, and maintaining the dividend.

Outlook is strong, with a large contract backlog. Aecon has a large opportunity to expand further in the U.S.

A recent investment by Oaktree Capital further improves the capital position and shows external confidence in Aecon.

More about Aecon

Aecon is listed on the TSX under the ticker TSX:ARE:CA and trades OTC as AEGXF. It is a relatively small company with a current market capitalisation of only USD $550m.

Aecon is active in infrastructure construction but has a nicely diversified revenue stream in that an equivalent proportion of its revenue is generated through the operation of completed assets.

The company reports in two segments, Construction and Concessions.

The Construction segment is well diversified, with main activities in Civil Infrastructure, Industrial, Utilities, and Urban Transportation, such as light rail construction. Interestingly, 15% of the construction revenue comes from Nuclear construction. The nuclear segment is focused on the growing demand for SMRs or small modular reactors. As explained in this briefing by the International Atomic Energy Agency these are small nuclear reactions that are cheaper and quicker to build and are seen as a key enabler of the energy transition. The Canadian government is actively supporting the development of this segment, and recently provided funding for R&D.

The Concessions segment holds portions of the operating franchises for completed projects, generating revenues from usage tolls and operating licenses. This recurring revenue stream provides a nice balance to the earnings profile.

Aecon

The Utilities segment was a key focus in management's Q3 investor presentation. Two key growth areas are highlighted here, with continuing investments in the energy transition, and the opportunities to expand their U.S. activities that are presented by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Management is also confident about demand in an upcoming recession, highlighting investment in infrastructure spending as a common tool for economic stimulus.

Aecon

The presentation also explained the recent investment by Oaktree Capital in their Utilities business. Oaktree is an alternative asset manager and private equity investor, that has been majority-owned by Brookfield Corporation (BN:CA) since 2019. Access to a shareholder like Oaktree, and by proxy Brookfield, is seen as a key enabler of their U.S. expansion plans, and the capital significantly improves the Aecon balance sheet.

Aecon

In addition, in a busy quarter, Aecon made divestments of two assets, part of their shareholding in Bermuda airport, and a share of an Ontario Roadbuilding business.

Aecon

Share price performance

Price history has been volatile, with shares trading at a premium to tangible book value prior to the recent inflationary period, but since 2022 have dropped to about half the peak share price. The Q3 activities significantly improved the overall tangible book value, and the share price has responded positively.

Data by YCharts

Financial results

The Q3 results presentation on the company website provides quite a lot of information. The picture is mixed, with trailing 12-month revenues increasing by a healthy 6%, but a drop in profitability, with the adjusted EBITDA margin down 34% YOY. Earnings per share, however, are up 178% due to the impact of the divestitures. While I would usually normalise earnings for asset sales, given that investing in, running, and selling off assets is a core part of the Aecon business model, I do think that some credit should be given as shareholders can expect these income streams to be recurring.

Aecon

The appendix to the investor presentation shows a useful perspective in providing a 'Pro Forma' set of results that adjust for both the impact of fixed price legacy contracts (negative) and the dispositions (positive). This view shows adjusted TTM operating profits increased by 41%. This seems a fair reflection of the ongoing business performance.

Aecon

There is also a useful exhibit that shows the cash flow perspective. Clearly, the dispositions have been essential in covering the drag of the legacy fixed price contracts.

Aecon

Capital and Liquidity

I like the capital position, with very solid metrics, including Long Term Debt to EBITDA of 2.3 x and debt to capital of 23%. Year-end 2023, convertible debentures with a face value of $184 million will mature, and Aecon expects to repay these debentures at maturity or before.

The GAAP results show $246m of cash flow from operations and investing activities, great liquidity for a business of this size.

Aecon

Outlook

Aecon has a significant backlog of projects and a growing proportion of recurring revenue, which provides confidence in the near-term outlook.

Aecon

Medium term, Aecon sees tailwinds in the continued increase in Air Travel to benefit its remaining stake in Bermuda Airport, the strategic investment in the Utilities segment, and a good pipeline of new project opportunities.

An example of this broke on December 15th, with a new Light Rail contract in Toronto worth $290m, which will secure the full-year backlog growth profile.

In the longer term, the company is strongly focused on the energy transition, with 60% of revenue tied to sustainable projects. I do see the Nuclear SMR outlook as very positive, as discussed above, and would expect this segment to grow in importance over time.

In its own operations, Aecon has a clear runway to a Net Zero 2050 goal.

Aecon

Valuation

Seeking Alpha Quant does not cover Aecon - the picture below shows key valuation metrics, with the share price having declined 31% in the last five years, as discussed above, but starting to recover. Aecon looks cheap on a forward basis, with a forward PE multiple of 5.37.

Seeking Alpha

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) makes a fascinating valuation comparison, but one to be viewed with caution, as the accounting basis is different for an LP. I have added Enbridge (ENB) which as a pipeline operator has a good overlap with the Concessions segment. It's clear to see the huge earnings volatility for Aecon in 2022, and the dramatic price correction.

Data by YCharts

The company also provides some helpful information on analyst coverage in the investor presentation. This provides a good outlook, with a target price of $13, showing a modest upside to the current price of $12.

Aecon

Given the valuation levels and the growth prospects, I would be on the optimistic side with this stock and would see most of the 31% reduction in share price regained. My target would be a return to book value, a target of $14.4 - 20% upside.

Meanwhile, investors can take comfort in the dividend, which has a 6.17% yield, a 35% payout ratio, and 5-year CAGR growth of 8.16%.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Aecon is clearly a high beta business, reliant on a small number of large contracts. Historical performance shows the volatility that results from problems arising in some of these, with the large impact of four legacy contracts with fixed income and variable outgoings to Aecon.

Furthermore, Aecon is exposed to contractual disputes. In the Covid shutdowns, some of their clients made claims against Aecon for project delays. The relevant contracts contain 'Force Majeure' exclusions, but there are several ongoing litigations on this issue, which results in significant contingencies for the company. It is possible that these contingencies will not be sufficient in the event that the legal disputes are lost.

While it seems that inflation is now moderating, which will benefit Aecon, the business is highly exposed to inflation. In a continued inflationary scenario, further dispositions might be needed to maintain profit levels.

Conclusion

Aecon is a cyclical stock that has suffered badly during Covid and the inflationary aftermath.

The Macroeconomic outlook is favourable for a reversal of fortunes.

The company is well positioned for the long-term energy transition, and short-term upside.

While there are significant business risks, management shows careful stewardship of shareholder assets, with a high level of transparency and a clear long-term vision. I assess Aecon as a moderate buy for dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.