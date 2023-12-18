Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats

Dec. 18, 2023 9:22 AM ETKO, PEP, XOM1 Comment
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend aristocrats have underperformed in 2023 due to high interest rates and competition from high-yield savings accounts.
  • The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is up only 5% compared to the S&P 500's 25% increase.
  • The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, and Exxon Mobil are three dividend aristocrats trading at cheap valuations.
  • I do much more than just articles at iREIT® on Alpha: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Money falling. American money. Washington American cash, usd background.

Nature

When it comes to dividend aristocrats, many of them have not performed all that well in 2023. Much of that has to do with the high interest rate environment we have been going through, causing many investors looking for yield to utilize high-yield

no marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
10.22K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with iREIT on Alpha, one of Seeking Alpha's top investing groups for income-minded investors, providing daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors and offers access to iREIT's various portfolios that can be tracked in real-time. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (2.44K)
None of us are going to beat the index until the high flying tech stocks crash as the internet stocks did in 2000. I own all 3 of your recommended stocks and happy to collect the cash dividends while I wait for Mr Market to reprice them upward.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
XOM--
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.