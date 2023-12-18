Nature

When it comes to dividend aristocrats, many of them have not performed all that well in 2023. Much of that has to do with the high interest rate environment we have been going through, causing many investors looking for yield to utilize high-yield savings account options that offer very little risk.

Year-to-date, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is up only 5%, badly underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) which is up nearly 25%.

In addition, it has largely been the technology and communication services sector that has lead the charge, which you will not yet find many dividend aristocrats within those sectors.

As such, why is now the time to look at some beaten down dividend aristocrats that have not been trading all that well? A couple of reasons:

The high rate environment is easing and the Fed already suggested multiple rate cuts to come in 2024 Valuation is quite intriguing given the underperformance Dividend Yields will matter again as rates come down

Therefore, in today's video we are going to look at 3 high-quality dividend aristocrats that pay safe, reliable dividends, and all three happen to be trading at cheap valuations.

3 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Aristocrat #1 - The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola company is a global brand, the largest beverage company in the world. KO currently has a market cap of $259 billion and on the year, shares are down 6%.

Seeking Alpha

The company has been going through a transition that seems to be working as CEO James Quincy has looked to shorten the number of SKUs, focusing more on the most profitable products.

In addition, the company has been negatively impacted regarding all the attention that has been given to the magic weight loss pills. Mr. Quincy alluded to these drugs stating the company has been preparing for a "low calorie future for years."

In the company's latest earnings report, KO reported revenues of $12.0 billion, which was an 8% increase year over year. EPS during the quarter was $0.74, a 7% increase from the same period in 2022. Operating income grew 6% to $3.3 billion, but the company did see operating margin tick lower by ~50 basis points.

In terms of free cash flow, the company generated $7.9 billion through the first three quarters of the year, which was 8% higher than the prior year. The Coca-Cola Company did see their FCF margins increase ~50 basis points compared to prior year.

Free cash flow can give an investor an idea as to the safety of a dividend, since this is where the dividend is paid from. Right now, shares of KO yield a dividend of 3.4% with a FCF payout ratio of 51%, suggesting the dividend is plenty safe. KO has increased their dividend for 61 years, making them not only a dividend aristocrat, but also a dividend king.

Now let's turn our attention to guidance, where analysts are looking for the company to grow EPS by 4.5% next year to $2.80. In addition, analysts are calling for revenues of $46.88 billion, which would be a 3.2% climb from this year's estimates.

Using those figures, let's look at how valuation stands. On a current basis, shares of KO trade at 22.0x and utilizing 2024 estimates, shares of KO trade with a forward multiple of 21.1x, which is well below the company's five-year historical average of 25.8x.

Fast Graphs

In terms of price targets, analysts have an average 12-month price target of roughly $64 per share, implying roughly 9% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat #2 - PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo is a close competitor to Coca-Cola, as they are the second largest beverage company in the world, but they are more than just beverages, as they have a full snack portfolio as well.

PepsiCo currently trades with a market cap of $239 billion and on the year, similar to The Coca-Cola Company, shares of PEP are down 6%.

Seeking Alpha

Similar to Coca-Cola, and maybe even to a bigger degree, PepsiCo has been faced with the thought of declining volumes due to the magic weight loss pills. I am not questioning the science behind the pills, I am rather questioning the human race who has had a number of weight loss options in the past that they start and then ween off and return to normal habits.

So although there could be some impact, I think it could be overdone for both PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

In the company's latest earnings report, PEP reported revenues of $23.5 billion, which was an 7% increase year over year. EPS during the quarter was $2.25, a 15% increase from the same period in 2022. Operating income grew 6% to $4.0 billion with operating margins expanding by 180 basis points.

In terms of free cash flow, the company generated $5.1 billion through the first three quarters of the year, which was 36% higher than the prior year. FCF margins for the company were only 8%, which was a nice uptick, but here is where you can see the major difference between The Coca-Cola Company, with 20%+ FCF margins and PepsiCo with only 8% FCF margins.

In terms of the dividend, shares of PEP yield a dividend of 3.1% and the dividend has been growing for 51 consecutive years, also making PepsiCo a dividend king.

Looking ahead, analysts are calling for EPS growth of nearly 8% next year with revenue growth coming in slightly below 5% at $96.49 billion.

Using those figures, shares of PEP trade at a current earnings multiple of 22.3x and a forward earnings multiple of 20.6x. These compare favorably to the company's historical average of 26.1x, which could be a bit high but I do not see any reason as to why shares could not command a 23x multiple.

Fast Graphs

In terms of price targets, analysts have an average 12-month price target of roughly $189 per share, implying roughly 12% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat #3 - Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Now we are moving away from the consumer staples sector and making our way over to a sector that had some momentum, but then has died off over the past few months, and that is the Energy sector.

Exxon Mobil is one of the largest energy companies in the world today with a market cap of $395 billion. Over the year, shares of XOM are down 5%.

Seeking Alpha

That now makes three stocks, and all three are down on the year. If you have followed me for any period of time, then you likely know that I am a long-term investor looking for high-quality stocks at intriguing valuations.

Exxon has been a fantastic dividend stock over the years, but an oil play like this is one you are going to be in and out of more often due to the fact that a lot is connected with the price of crude as well as volume, in terms of both crude and natural gas. You are going to see what I am talking about right now when we look at the latest earnings results.

In the company's latest earnings report, XOM reported revenues of $90.8 billion, which was a 19% decrease year over year. EPS during the quarter was $2.27, a 49% decrease from the same period in 2022. Much of these declines are due to both the falling commodity prices and a downturn in volume, which was expected.

In terms of free cash flow, the company generated $28.1 billion through the first three quarters of the year, which was 44% lower than the prior year. FCF margins for the company were 10.8%.

In terms of the dividend, shares of XOM yield a dividend of nearly 4% after their latest 4.5% dividend hike, which this figure does not yet incorporate. Exxon has increased their dividend for more than 40 consecutive years and counting.

Looking ahead, analysts are calling for the company to generate EPS of $9.32 per share next year and revenues of $357.88 billion. Very little in terms of growth, but the valuation is still intriguing.

Using those figures, shares of XOM trade at a current earnings multiple of just 11x and a forward earnings multiple of 10.9x. These multiples are well-below the company's five-year average of 16.1x.

Fast Graphs

With many looking for oil prices to climb back up, this would be a tailwind for the company, making shares look even cheaper than they are today.

In terms of price targets, analysts have an average 12-month price target of roughly $129 per share, implying more than 25% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

It is no surprise that dividend aristocrats have underperformed in 2023. First, there is a lot of competition for those income investors in this high rate environment, and a lot of those higher rates right now offer very little in terms of risk. Secondly, although the S&P 500 is up over 25% on the year, much of that has to do with the technology and communication services sector.

However, being a long-term investor I am always searching for high-quality stocks at a discount. With the Federal Reserve signaling an end to the rate hiking cycle and a plan to begin cutting rates, stocks that were under pressure due to higher rates will now get some much needed relief, including the three dividend aristocrats we looked at today.

In the comment section below, let me know your thoughts on all three of these dividend aristocrats.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.