Suncor Energy: An FCF Rockstar

Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Suncor Energy is a strong performer in the oil and gas industry, generating substantial free cash flows and maintaining a balanced capital allocation approach.
  • Despite a decline in revenue in 2023, Suncor is expected to benefit from industry tailwinds, which I describe in my analysis.
  • My valuation simulation suggests the stock is 30% undervalued.
Investment thesis

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is an absolute oil and gas superstar, given the company's strong profitability, which allows it to generate substantial free cash flows. The management's capital allocation approach is exceptional as the company successfully balances between reinvesting in the

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
Jimghad
Yesterday, 10:43 PM
Comments (5.42K)
$8.3 Billion in free cash flow (2022 ) is fantastic.
Love their div. too.
Timothy J Hayden profile picture
Timothy J Hayden
Yesterday, 10:12 PM
Comments (199)
Let’s hope your ‘strong buy’ recommendation holds true. Suncor has been a perennial under-performer compared to peers. New CEO and Elliot Management involvement may help as well. Long SU.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

