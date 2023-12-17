Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated Shipping: Short Squeeze Potential (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.97K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services lowered its EBITDA forecast for 2023 due to challenges in the container shipping industry, especially with regard to cargo container pricing.
  • The recent turmoil in the Red Sea, which included a number of Houthi attacks on container ships, may change the short to medium earnings outlook for the shipping company.
  • Increased risks related to sea-borne trade routes could result in higher shipping rates, benefiting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.
  • ZIM remains a heavily shorted stock with a short interest ratio of 20%.
container port aerial look

jpgfactory

Although ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) lowered its EBITDA forecast in 2023 due to challenges in the container shipping industry, recent turmoil in the Red Sea has fundamentally changed the short to medium outlook for the shipping company, in my opinion. A

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.97K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

financialgrant profile picture
financialgrant
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Comments (326)
well Zim stock did go up 17.99% on Friday so likely the shorts are already feeling some pain
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.