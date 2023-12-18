Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boost Your Retirement With These Two Stocks In 2024

Summary

  • 2024 is expected to be a great year for income investors, especially those holding positions in REITs.
  • Federal Realty Trust is a recommended REIT for boosting income, with strong pricing power and high-quality tenants.
  • Both REITs pay well-covered dividends and are perfect investments for those looking to boost their income in retirement due to their low and conservative growth.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities owns mission-critical Real Estate and I expect the REIT's share price to reflect positively because of growing life science demand.
  • Both REITs have seen a drop in occupancy ratings in Q3 and tenant risk continue to be headwinds for FRT and ARE.
Introduction

With 2023 coming to a close and the FED hinting at three rate cuts in 2024, I think next year is shaping up to be a great one for income investors. Especially those who hold positions in REITs. Many know this year

I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Comments (4)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (3.99K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of these two REITs.
j
jaerickson
Today, 5:57 PM
Comments (931)
Bought ARE two months ago at $97. Not really wanting to add at $130. I think we will see some backfilling from Reits in coming months given speed of the recent move.
R
Randol33
Today, 5:57 PM
Comments (7.09K)
FRT is nearing a 52 week high and vastly overvalued. Why put capital here with almost 90% downside risk, all for a measly 4% dividend. Even savings accounts are paying 5 to 5.5% with ZERO risk.
J
JunkJon
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (645)
@Randol33 Agreed. FRT has been a pretty lousy total return investment over the past 5 or 10 years
