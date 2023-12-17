Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B. Riley Financial: The Bonds, Preferreds, And Commons Are Undervalued Against Risks

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.18K Followers

Summary

  • The bear-induced pullback of B. Riley Financial has created an opportunity to build a position in its preferred shares RILYP.
  • Total cash and investments of $2.05 billion at the end of the recent third quarter provide a near-fortress balance sheet to meet the $2 million per quarterly preferred payments.
  • Despite recent headwinds, RILY has a strong potential for recovery with a favorable outlook for profit growth on a Fed funds rate cut.

Drone Aerial image of Los Angeles California

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is an extensive and inherently complex company with six revenue-generating segments including capital markets, wealth management, and financial consulting. The common shares are down materially over the last few months on the back of

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.18K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILY, RILYP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RILY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RILY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RILY
--
RILYZ
--
RILYL
--
RILYG
--
RILYO
--
RILYP
--
RILYN
--
RILYM
--
RILYT
--
RILYK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.