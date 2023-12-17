Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
URNM: Uranium Miner Bull Market Peaking As Valuations Stretch

Dec. 17, 2023 11:11 PM ETSprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM)
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Uranium has been the best-performing energy commodity in 2023, with a rise in value and mining stocks increasing by around 50%.
  • The uranium market has unique economics, with inelastic demand and the potential for a long-term shortage as secondary supplies run dry.
  • While uranium fundamentals are solid, many uranium mining stocks are overvalued, and production levels may rise to meet demand in the case of a shortage.
  • I believe the Canadian-listed Uranium Physical Trust is likely superior to URNM today.

Nuclear power

caracterdesign

While 2023 has been a lackluster year for energy commodities, not all fuel sources have lost value. Uranium has risen by a staggering 69% YoY, making it the best-performing energy commodity and one of the few to gain value

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

