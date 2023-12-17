Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fox: Still Not Too Late To Dump It

Dec. 17, 2023 11:18 PM ETFox Corporation (FOX) StockDIA, FOXA, QQQ, VFFSX, VFIAX, VFINX, VOO, CPB1 Comment
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.08K Followers

Summary

  • Fox Corporation has a strong brand and remained the leading cable network station for the month of November, attracting over 1.2 million viewers daily.
  • The company's earnings report showed stagnant revenue and a decline in net income due to a significant increase in operating expenses.
  • FOX still faces significant legal risks. A pending $2.7 billion Smartmatic lawsuit could result in another large settlement and more damage to the company's reputation as a "news" outlet.

Dominion And Fox News Reach Settlement In Defamation Case

Spencer Platt

Back in April of this year, I began my Seeking Alpha coverage of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) (FOXA) with a SELL rating based on a court order to pay a massive $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.08K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ItsPlaytime profile picture
ItsPlaytime
Yesterday, 11:34 PM
Comments (773)
Meh. Nothing new here. The stock has priced in all of this news and then a bit for a cushion.
Next year is an election year - it will bring high ratings and plenty of ad dollars. This money machine will print. That's largely priced in as well.
In the long run, this is a cheap asset that is awaiting a catalyst.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FOX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.