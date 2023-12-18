slobo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) recently surprised investors with a December bonus in the form of a $15/share special dividend. The declaration was the first since 2020 but their fifth since 2012. The announcement followed its fiscal Q1 earnings release that included higher profit and comparable same-store sales strength.

Shares in the stock gained following the news, bringing YTD returns to more than 40%. For investors seeking positioning, the stock is worth attention through fiscal 2024. But at current trading multiples, I would express hesitation in any new or further positioning. To justify a further run higher, I believe an increase in the annual membership fee is necessary. Until then, I would remain neutral at current pricing.

COST Key Stock Metrics

Shares in COST are currently trading at all-time high prices at a forward multiple of projected earnings of 42x. Walmart (WMT), in comparison, appears to provide better value in seemingly every valuation metric. COST, for example, commands an EV/EBITDA multiple of 25x, double that of WMT.

Seeking Alpha - Valuation Metrics Of COST Stock Compared To WMT Stock

The higher valuation relative to peers is the primary reason COST scores a neutral rating by Seeking Alpha’s Quants.

Seeking Alpha - Current COST Stock Quant Score

The SA community, overall, is also similarly neutral on COST. And this neutrality has followed the run in shares over the past year. During this period, shares are up over 40%.

Seeking Alpha - SA Analyst Rating History For COST Stock

Bucking the neutrality are analysts on Wall Street, who on average have assigned “strong buy” ratings to the stock over the last 90 days.

Seeking Alpha - Wall Street Ratings Summary Of COST Stock

One potential factor driving the bullishness on Wall Street is COST’s growth rates. While WMT and COST have similar growth rates on a YOY basis, COST has turned out a three-year sales rate of 12.4% to WMT’s 5.2%. Medium term EBITDA growth has also tracked well-above the growth rates produced by WMT.

Seeking Alpha - Growth Metrics Of COST Stock Compared To WMT Stock

Yet the growth hasn’t necessarily translated into stronger profitability, in my view. COST’s gross margins are half that of WMT and they don’t compare much more favorably in most other regards as well.

Seeking Alpha - Profitability Metrics Of COST Stock Compared To WMT Stock

Costco's Recent Financial Results

COST reported stronger-than-expected profit in its first quarter of fiscal 2024 and revenues generally in-line with expectations.

Overall, the company turned out EPS of $3.58/share, over 16% above earnings in the same period last year and $0.16/share better than consensus estimates. The earnings strength came on the heels of an improved gross margin rate of 11.04%, up from last year’s 10.61%. The company also benefitted from favorable cost tailwinds, mainly in the freight space.

Same-store sales were flat from last year despite the rise in total revenues. At 3.8%, the rise came in shy of estimates for a 4.3% increase. Lagging was the domestic market, which grew 2% versus the 2.8% consensus estimate. Canada and other international markets, on the other hand, shined higher with 6.4% and 11.2% growth, respectively.

Membership growth also continued with COST ending the period with 72M paid household members and approximately 130M cardholders, up approximately 7.6% and 7.1% from last year’s marks. During the conference call, CFO Richard Galanti also noted that COST was performing well on renewal rates, sign-ups, and loyalty.

The positive trends seen in these categories is likely one reason why COST has left their elusive membership-fee increase in their back pocket. Galanti admitted that COST has gone a “little longer than the average increase.” But this has come with the benefit of bringing more value to their membership. Still, Galanti did note that it wasn’t a question of if the membership is raised, but when.

COST Special Dividend

In conjunction with the release of its fiscal first quarter results, COST announced that its Board of Governors declared a special cash dividend on COST’s common stock of $15/share. The dividend would be payable January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 28.

The first fiscal 2024 quarter declaration follows a fiscal 2023 that included +$6.7B of free cash flow. The current declaration, then, was effectively a full payout of last year’s free cash flows, in my view.

COST Stock 2023 Form 10-K - Partial Summary Of Cash Flow Statement

The declaration is notable since it represents the first time since 2020 that COST declared a special dividend to its shareholders. At that time, COST declared a $10/share dividend. The size of the current payout, then, over 50% above 2020’s declaration, is another standout from the announcement.

From an absolute monetary perspective, the special dividend is significant. It’s nearly 4x higher than COST’s normal annual dividend. And for those holding a large quantity of shares, the $15/share payout would likely make for a nice year-end bonus.

But for more selective income investors seeking yield, the payout doesn’t amount to much, in my view. At current trading levels, the yield is approximately 2.27%. That is comparable to the yield in 2020 when the stock traded at about $370/share at the time of the announcement.

Seeking Alpha - Historical Prices Of COST Stock

The comparability is despite the payout being 50% more in absolute terms. In fact, the overall forward yield at present including COST’s normal quarterly payout stands at about 2.8%. This compares to 3.4% back in the 2020/2021 periods.

The special dividend is worth mention but more so for long-time existing shareholders. For these shareholders, the current payout represents the fifth-ever special dividend since 2012. The stock price has materially increased since then as well. So, yield-on-cost certainly factors into the benefits. But for new investors or those focused on income investing, the special dividend, alone, shouldn’t be the determining factor in moving forward with an investment in COST.

Is COST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

COST has outperformed over the past year, with share price returns of over 40%. And following recently released results, the stock now trades at all-time high prices at a forward multiple of earnings of 42x. Despite COST’s premium valuation metrics, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the stock and view continued international growth as one key catalyst.

The strength in operating results with improving gross margins and growing membership levels is also viewed by some Wall Street analysts as further evidence that COST is better insulated from broader ongoing macro pressures. The announcement of the $15/share special dividend perhaps adds another exclamation mark.

In my view, the outperformance is worth the mention but not new or further positioning in the stock. The new fiscal year will likely entail an unfavorable comparable environment to last year. It will also be marked with enhanced deflationary trends in key categories.

The waning inflation rate may also complicate messaging surrounding any potential membership increase. COST last increased their membership fee in 2017. Walmart-owned Sam’s Club, in contrast, increased their base fee by approximately 11% in 2022. In my view, COST's fee is overdue for an increase. For shares in COST to appreciate further from current trading levels, I believe an increase in the membership fee would be necessary to warrant the run higher.

While the announcement pertaining to the special dividend attracted additional mentions, I view the payout more neutrally due to its lack of meaningful benefit to those other than long-term holders who benefit from more favorable yield-on-cost positioning.

Following recent events and current trading multiples, I am neutral overall on COST. Looking ahead, I believe COST would need to enact an increase in the annual membership fee to warrant any significant further share price upside from present trading levels.