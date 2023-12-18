Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: A Buy At New 52-Week Highs And After Announcing $15 Special Dividend?

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • Costco Wholesale has outperformed over the past year, providing investors with returns of over 40% during this period.
  • Costco shares gained further after the company surprised investors with the announcement of a $15/share special dividend.
  • The announcement followed a first fiscal quarter that topped profit expectations.
  • While few recent events as notable, I am neutral on COST stock due to current trading valuations.

Costco Wholesale

slobo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) recently surprised investors with a December bonus in the form of a $15/share special dividend. The declaration was the first since 2020 but their fifth since 2012. The announcement followed its fiscal Q1

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.07K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (13.55K)
well CEO on CNBC now, to me $COST is part of the general expensiveness in many names, 42x earnings for retail, I have never been to one, I don't need 20 rolls of paper towels or a case of cereal. There is not enough choice of brands either from what I understand, so they are pushing you into their house brand or one othe choice. I believe the Kirkland brand/house brand is good. They are selling gold bars and that is getting all the buzz.

As a contrarian value conservative investor, it doesn't fit my portfolio; good luck to the shareholders who have been rewarded. Past performance is not an indication of the future. Best to you Justin, thanx for all your hard smart work this year. Bea
B
BgWill125
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (3)
I don’t see Costco raising membership fees until the stock price flattens out or drops some. There’s no need for them now on a run up.
Wapiti19 profile picture
Wapiti19
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (2.47K)
No way….
t
trentbridge
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (9.1K)
Hold. Not buying more at this current price and not selling either.
Don't expect the price to go down until after December 28th.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.