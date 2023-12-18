Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Ways To Buy The Boeing Boom, Without Buying Boeing

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing stock has been soaring temporarily, it may be too late to buy. Right now, instead, I list 3 other stocks that should catch up with Boeing.
  • Spirit AeroSystems, a vital supplier to Boeing, has the potential for growth and is currently underpriced.
  • General Electric is set to spin off its power business, which could lead to further gains and make it a valuable investment in the aerospace industry.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Group Mind Investing. Learn More »
Boeing Test Flies Its Extended Dreamliner 787-9

Stephen Brashear

Is it too late to buy Boeing? Right now? Yeah.

The soaring price of Boeing (BA) stock has been nothing short of breathtaking. The question that looms large in those like myself who on the last execution issue, sold the stock, is

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline approach. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how and when to target a stock, buy, and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.48K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 2:17 AM
Comments (4.23K)
Interesting on GE.
A link would have been nice.
Did you buy Moderna or mrk.
Thank you
bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 1:37 AM
Comments (20.98K)
generally, it is a not as profitable to buy suppliers to high value end markets. sure, it lifts all boats but the suppliers are more volatile and cyclical. prove me wrong.
G
Giolla2
Today, 1:30 AM
Comments (13)
Thanks David! I've been trying to decide when to trim my own Adobe.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.