Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is an interesting player in the advertising world. Founded in 2009, is has become the leader independent DSP. This sounds complicated but bear with me that it will make sense. Moreover, they have an outstanding financial record, as they have been profitable since 2013.

The stock took a dive after reporting Q3 earnings as they projected a slower growth rate for Q4 and are in the process of recovering. The fundamentals of the company are solid, but if this keeps happening in the future, the stock may struggle to outperform. Given its hefty valuation now, we remain neutral.

Understanding The Business

I've known TTD for a long time now but never quite understood what they do, so after digging through the 10-K and reading other reports I will do my best to explain it in plain English.

The first thing we have to understand is how programmatic advertising works. Let's say you enter a website such as The Wall Street Journal. When you click enter, the WSJ automatically puts the website's ad slots up for auction on a supply-side platform (SSP). Then, multiple advertisers will bid on that impression via demand-side platforms (DSP). After that, the winning ad(or, in other words, the one who pays more) is displayed in WSJ for you. This process happens in seconds every time you visit a website!

TTD operates as a DSP. Their self-service, cloud-based platform is used by advertisers to bid on ads across different formats and channels, including video, CTV, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. Video represents about 40% of revenue, and CTV is the fastest-growing segment.

They also allow them the ability to target specific audiences, set parameters around their bids, collect and leverage data, and optimize their advertising campaign performance. As the example above shows, they also interact with SSPs, who offer their inventory up for bidding, and data providers, who connect their data to be purchased or used by bidders to make more informed purchases.

Their competitive advantage lies in their 'neutrality.' This means that they don't own any content, unlike Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), or Facebook (META), which operate as walled gardens. The difference is that, for example, Instagram has an ad inventory they need to fill and, at the same time, provides the tools to help ad buyers purchase it. They don't allow DSPs to bid for the ad space, nor do they share any of their data. So, they act as both an SSP and DSP simultaneously. TTD, on the other hand, only represents buyers, thus avoiding any conflict of interest.

TTD generates revenue by charging their clients a platform fee based on a percentage of total spend on advertising and from providing data and other value-added services and features.

Moreover, as part of its growth strategy, TTD is also expanding its offering. One of their most ambitious projects is UID2. In simple terms, UID2(which stands for Unified ID 2.0) is a new way of managing user identities on the internet. It's like a system that helps advertisers show you relevant ads without using those cookies that follow you around.

With Unified ID 2.0, they transform your email address or phone number into a special code (UID2), but it's designed in a way that doesn't reveal who you are directly. Advertisers can use this special code when they work with their platform for things like buying ads and tracking how well they're doing.

It's still early to say whether this is working, but the management is seeing promising signals. In the last earning call, CEO Jeff Green said:

Nearly all of the major streaming companies in the U.S. have embraced UID2. They understand that if advertisers only advertise on users likely to be interested in their products, then advertisers will pay meaningfully more for those impressions.

Now that we understand the TTD business model, we can dive into the financials.

Financials

The first thing that caught my attention was that the stock crashed more than 30% after they reported Q3 financial results, but rebounded and closed down 17% the following day. However, it's a big fall. What happened?

Revenue was $493 million, up 25% YoY. The growth rate dropped 600bps compared to Q3 2022. Customer retention remained at over 95% during the third quarter, as it has for the past nine consecutive years.

Adjusted EBITDA was $200 million, a 40% margin, down from 41% a year ago. Net income was $39 million while adjusted net income (which doesn't include share-based compensation) was $167 million. The adjusted EPS was up 27% YoY. The company has been profitable since 2013.

But what really caused the stock to crash was not the results but the guidance. Q4 revenue forecast was "at least $580 million" vs. Street expectations for over $611M (near 25% growth). They also expect an adjusted EBITDA of $270 million.

Risks

TTD is known as a growth stock, but the growth rate isn't what it used to be. The market is expecting it to compound revenue at 20% per year for at least the next three to four years:

Lower growth rates, especially if they start with 1 instead of 2, might lead to a re-rate like the one we saw after earnings. The stock seems overvalued by all conventional measures and against peers, as it is currently trading at 59x forward P/E.

But all great companies are expensive, so this should deter you. Just be aware that is expensive and, if they cannot meet expectations in the future, well, it may be hard to get back to break even.

Another thing to keep in mind is dilution. Stock-based compensation in the past nine months was $390 million. However, the company has been buying stock back during the last few quarters. They repurchased $90 million of common stock in the third quarter of 2023 and, as of Q3, had $273 million available and authorized for repurchases.

Lastly, it is not a recession-proof business. Their clients are corporations that control the advertising budgets. And these budgets are cyclical. Given that TTD earns money based on a % of money spent on ads, these may rise more during economic expansion and contract during recession.

Takeaway

TTD is the clear market leader in independent DSP, and that means that you have to pay a premium. We are not sure it is worth it and believe there are better opportunities. But we are in a bull market, so this may make little seems in this context.