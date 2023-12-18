Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Asure Software: Growth And Margins Are Primed To Accelerate

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Asure’s revenue has grown impressive, with a CAGR of +17% into the LTM period. This has been driven by an aggressive go-to-market strategy, underpinned by a quality service.
  • Asure is gaining market share from its peers, has low churn, and has very positive feedback from its customers. The company appears positioned to achieve more consistent growth.
  • We are expecting adjusted EBITDA-M to exceed 20% in the coming years. We expect less volatility in the coming years due to its growing recurring revenue base.
  • Asure is performing exceptionally well relative to its peers, with superior growth and margins. At a smaller size and targeting a fragmented market of small-cap clients, we see a solid runway to maintain this trajectory.
  • Asure’s valuation does not reflect this attractiveness. It is trading at a discount to its historical average and a small premium to its peers.
Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is that Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a high-quality business that is primed to grow substantially in the coming years. Product development is beginning to pay off, allowing it to gain market share and build its

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
Sassy0ne
Today, 1:24 AM
Comments (35)
I hope you're right. It was a strong buy when I bought it and it's only gone down. Bag holding ATM.
