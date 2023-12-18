Baurzhan Ibrashev/iStock via Getty Images

In our previous QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) analysis, we identified potential growth opportunities in the company's Labs Segment. Emphasizing the faster-growing immunoassay segment, QuidelOrtho showcased plans for product launches and a strategic partnership in China. We saw growth potential in the Labs segment, driven by its substantial TAM, the largest among QuidelOrtho's segments, and its current low revenue as a percentage of TAM compared to other segments. In the latest earnings release, the company reported results that were less than stellar with TTM net margins coming in at 0.42% which is much lower than the 16.12% FY22 net margins.

To conduct additional due diligence, we initiated contact with the Investor Relations Team of QuidelOrtho and scheduled a video call, to clarify certain queries we had regarding the company's expense items throughout the year to date. The information provided helped give us context and a better understanding, which allowed us to derive a more accurate forecast. Our forecast and analysis remain independent, like always.

The table below highlights QuidelOrtho’s margins over the past 10 years.

Earnings & Margins 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Gross Margin (%) 59.23% 60.82% 58.04% 60.14% 61.15% 59.97% 81.62% 75.26% 59.28% 50.04% EBIT Margin -3.58% 2.58% -2.19% 13.29% 22.00% 19.80% 64.03% 53.90% 30.37% 9.76% Net Margin (%) -3.85% -3.14% -7.20% -2.95% 14.21% 13.63% 48.76% 41.46% 16.80% 0.42% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In 2022, the company’s profitability declined following the completion of its acquisition which we had anticipated as we forecasted its net margins of 15.1% vs 16.8% (actual), a slight difference of only 1.7%. However, as seen, its TTM net margin declined significantly from 2022 and is barely positive at 0.42%. Additionally, its gross and EBIT margins also declined from 2022. From its past earnings briefing, management highlighted its gross margins were down “to a more normalized level”. However, when compared to the pre-COVID period, its average gross margin was 60.2%, higher compared to its TTM margins.

While we had anticipated a margin decline due to the merger with Ortho, this is even lower than what we had expected. This analysis dives into the margin breakdown of the company to investigate the reasons for these differences.

Gross Margins to Expand

We compared the company’s actual 2022 and Q3 2023 margins with our previous forecasts and assumptions used as % of revenue in the table below. For its actual COGS and D&A, we adjusted the figures to account for the amortization of intangible assets.

Company Profitability Our Previous Forecast-Adjusted (2023) Actual (TTM Q3 2023) Our Previous Forecast-Adjusted (2022) Actual (2022) COGS (excluding D&A) 41.56% 41.95% 41.56% 36.12% Depreciation & Amortization 3.06% 8.01% 1.78% 4.60% Total COGS 44.62% 49.96% 43.35% 40.72% Gross Margin 55.38% 50.04% 56.65% 59.28% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In 2022, the actual gross margin was 2.6% higher compared to our forecasts whereas in 2023, the difference between the forecasted and actual gross actual margins was slightly wider at 5.4%. We examined its breakdown for its gross margins based on COGS (excluding D&A) and Depreciation & Amortization.

COGS

Previously, we forecasted it with a weighted average COGS % of revenue of Quidel and Ortho based on the historical average. For Quidel, we used its 2-year average pre-COVID (2019) values and 3-year average for Ortho.

Our COGS % of revenue assumption was higher in 2022 but was in line in 2023 compared to the actual value. While management did not disclose COVID or product segment margins, it indicated that COVID revenues had higher margins from its past earnings briefings, highlighting the decline in gross margins due to a lower mix of COVID revenues. We had previously anticipated COVID revenues to decline significantly by 48% in 2022 and assumed zero COVID revenue contributions from 2023 onwards. However, COVID revenue increased by 12.8% in 2022, though its share of revenues decreased from 75% to 44% of revenues that year. In 2023, its COVID revenue is expected to decline by 76% based on guidance, which translates to just 11.6% of total revenue, bringing we believe bringing its COGS % of revenues more in line with our forecasts in 2023.

Beyond 2023, as our forecasts were quite accurate in 2023, we continued to forecast it with our previously derived forecasts as explained above with a weighted average COGS % of revenue of Quidel and Ortho based on historical average.

Depreciation & Amortization (Other Expenses)

Our depreciation forecast in 2022 and 2023 were below the actual values. Previously, we forecasted it with a weighted average depreciation & amortization % of PP&E for Quidel and Ortho based on a historical average of 9.22%. For Quidel, we used its 2-year average pre-COVID (2019) values and 3-year average for Ortho.

We compiled our previous depreciation, fixed assets, and revenue forecasts with its actual figures and calculated the depreciation rate. We excluded amortization of intangible assets for a more reflective comparison of its depreciation expenses only. Also, we standardized its fixed assets and revenue based on its actual values.

Depreciation & Amortization ($ mln) Our Previous Forecast (2023) Actual (TTM Q3 2023) Our Previous Forecast (2022) Actual (2022) Depreciation & Amortization, Total 671 458 91 283 Amortization of Intangible Assets 0 207.5 0 132.5 Depreciation Excl Amor Intangibles 671 250 91 150 Fixed Assets (Prior Year) 7,281 7,281 990 990 Revenue 3,122 3,122 3,266 3,266 Depreciation/Fixed Assets 9.2% 3.4% 9.2% 15.2% Depreciation/Revenue 21.5% 8.0% 2.8% 4.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Comparing our depreciation forecasts with its actual figures, in 2022, its depreciation rate as % of fixed assets is 15.2% based on prior year fixed assets, higher compared to our forecasts of 9.2%. Additionally, its depreciation rate of fixed assets is even lower in 2023. Also, our depreciation % of revenue was much higher in 2023 at 21.5% compared to 8%, though it was more in line in 2022. This is because its fixed assets had increased significantly to $7.2 bln post-acquisition.

Furthermore, we compiled the company’s total D&A expenses and breakdown by depreciation and amortization below to analyze them further.

Depreciation & Amortization ($ mln) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q3 2023 TTM Average Fixed Assets 192.9 172.9 165.8 162.9 604.1 613 688.7 728.8 990.1 7280.7 7167.8 Intangible Assets 62.3 41.9 31.8 27.6 203.8 175.0 148.1 122.4 98.7 3,124 2,977 Depreciation 7.60 9.70 12.10 12.90 13.90 16.50 19.50 20.60 24.30 150.20 250.00 Depreciation % of Fixed Assets 5.0% 7.0% 7.8% 8.5% 2.7% 3.2% 3.0% 3.3% 15.2% 3.4% 5.9% Depreciation % of Revenue 4.3% 5.3% 6.2% 6.7% 5.0% 3.2% 3.6% 1.2% 1.4% 4.6% 8.0% 4.5% Amortization of Intangible Assets 16.60 17.40 10.20 9.50 16.10 28.80 27.50 27.30 27.40 132.50 207.50 Amortization % of Fixed Assets 9.0% 5.9% 5.7% 9.9% 4.8% 4.5% 4.0% 3.8% 13.4% 2.9% 6.4% Amortization % of Revenue 9.4% 9.4% 5.3% 5.0% 5.8% 5.5% 5.1% 1.6% 1.6% 4.1% 6.6% 5.0% Amortization % of Intangible Assets 26.6% 41.5% 32.1% 34.4% 7.9% 16.5% 18.6% 22.3% 27.8% 4.2% 7.0% 21.7% Total D&A 24.2 27.1 22.3 22.4 30 45.3 47 47.9 51.7 282.7 457.5 Total D&A / Fixed Assets 14.0% 12.9% 13.5% 18.4% 7.5% 7.7% 7.0% 7.1% 28.6% 6.3% 12.3% Total D&A / Revenue 13.6% 14.7% 11.5% 11.7% 10.8% 8.7% 8.8% 2.9% 3.0% 8.7% 14.7% 9.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, we see that its depreciation as % of fixed assets had been quite stable. However, when the company made an acquisition, its depreciation rate surged in the year of acquisition. This is seen in 2017 and 2022, with the depreciation rate of fixed assets increased in those years. However, its depreciation rate decreased to a more normalized level in the following year of acquisition.

Furthermore, in terms of amortization, this included other expenses. Previously, we forecasted its other expenses with a weighted average other expenses % of revenue for Quidel and Ortho based on a historical 3-year average for both companies, which did not include amortization. Thus, in 2022 and 2023, actual other expenses were higher than our forecasts as the company records amortization of intangible assets separately and its total intangible assets increased significantly in 2022 due to the acquisition from $98.7 mln to $3.12 bln in 2022. Based on our table above, we calculated its amortization rate of intangible assets in the past 10 years, with a decrease in the rate seen in the past 2 years following its acquisition. In 2017, its amortization rate of intangibles had also decreased before recovering after its acquisition.

We updated our projection for its D&A assumptions. We account for both depreciation & amortization together under our D&A forecasts going forward. For depreciation, we changed our projections to be based on its 6-year average of fixed assets excluding 2022. Similarly, we also forecasted its amortization based on its 6-year average of assets excluding 2022. This is as we expect its amortization rate of intangible assets to bounce back higher following its acquisition in 2022.

Outlook

Company Profitability 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F COGS (excluding D&A) 41.56% 41.56% 41.56% 41.56% 41.56% Depreciation & Amortization 15.87% 14.56% 13.22% 12.09% 11.14% Total COGS 57.44% 56.13% 54.79% 53.65% 52.70% Gross Margin 42.56% 43.87% 45.21% 46.35% 47.30% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From 2024 onwards, our forecast shows a 5-year forward average gross margin of 45%. Starting with 42.6% and increasing towards 47.3% in 2028. This comes down to the decrease in the intangible assets from the Ortho acquisition as the years pass by. We view this favorably as margins increase in the long run but the high depreciation and amortization also reduces the company’s tax expense.

Operating Margins Muted

Company Profitability Our Previous Forecast-Adjusted (2023) Actual (TTM Q3 2023) Our Previous Forecast-Adjusted (2022) Actual (2022) Gross Margin 55.38% 50.04% 56.65% 59.28% R&D 7.73% 8.07% 7.73% 5.83% SG&A 27.67% 25.28% 28.29% 19.01% Other Expenses (Income) 1.35% 6.94% 1.35% 4.06% EBIT Margin 18.62% 9.76% 19.28% 30.37% Interest 1.20% 5.41% 0.22% 2.31% Other non-operating expenses 0.00% 3.67% 0.00% 5.54% Tax 3.66% 0.26% 4.00% 5.73% Net Margin 13.76% 0.42% 15.05% 16.80% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, we analyzed the company’s EBIT and net margins and compared our forecasts with actual figures for 2022 and 2023.

R&D

Previously, we used a weighted average R&D % of revenue for Quidel and Ortho based on historical average. For Quidel, we used its 2-year average pre-COVID (2019) values and 3-year average for Ortho. As seen, its R&D % of revenue was slightly below our forecast in 2022 but is more in line in 2023 as the company highlighted its focus on R&D activities related to VITROS and Sofia.

We maintained our projections going forward as our forecast in 2023 is quite accurate to its actual figure.

SG&A

Previously, we forecasted it with a weighted average SG&A % of revenue for Quidel and Ortho based on the historical average, accounting for cost synergies of $30 mln in 2022 and $60 mln in 2023. For Quidel, we used its 2-year average pre-COVID (2019) values and 3-year average for Ortho.

Our SG&A expenses were much higher than actual figures in 2022 but were fairly in line in 2023 with a minimal difference. One of the reasons our more accurate projections in 2023 compared to 2022 was due to the timing of its acquisition which only completed in May 2023. As seen below, its Q1 and Q2 SG&A % of revenue was much lower before increasing significantly and stabilized from Q3 2022 onwards.

SG&A Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 SG&A 84.4 118.4 204.2 214 202.4 179.1 194.1 % of revenue 8.4% 19.3% 26.1% 24.7% 23.9% 26.9% 26.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Therefore, we maintain our projections for our SG&A with a slight adjustment due to a higher management cost synergies target of $130 mln compared to $90 mln.

We've identified additional opportunities to optimize the organization by improving supplier agreements, reducing complexity streamlining business processes and workflows and implementing best practices. Therefore, we've now identified cost synergies of $130 million that we expect to realize over three years, compared to our prior target of $90 million and we continue to pursue further opportunities. - Douglas Bryant, President and CEO

Non-Operating Expenses

Furthermore, for its other non-operating expenses, we did not account for this in our previous forecast. This is by far the most unexpected contribution to the margin increase which we did not expect. In 2022, it accounted for 5.5% of revenue including expenses such as Acquisition and integration costs, Loss on extinguishment of debt, and foreign currency losses, but had decreased slightly to 3.7% of revenues in 2023. In 2023, this expense was primarily contributed by Acquisition and integration costs which was 3.6% of its total revenues (97% of other non-operating expenses).

We enquired with QuidelOrtho’s Investor Relations Team about when these expenses are to be fully extinguished. We were told these acquisition and integration expenses are still ongoing and cited one example of this as the integration of multiple ERPs of both companies to just one ERP. According to SAP:

enterprise resource planning ('ERP') is a software system that helps you run your entire business, supporting automation and processes in finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, services, procurement, and more.

The IR Team indicated that these costs should “get through by 2024” and are expected to come down beyond that fully. Thus, we updated our forecasts, projecting the company’s non-operating expenses as % of revenue to decline by half of its 2023 figure of 3.6%. Beyond that, in 2025, we assumed a 0% assumption for non-operating expenses.

Interest Expense

Previously, we forecasted it with a weighted average corporate bond coupon rate of Quidel and Ortho of 4.32%.

Interest ($ mln) Our Previous Forecast (2023) Actual (TTM Q3 2023) Interest Expense 52 169 Debt 1,202 3,319 Interest Rate 4.32% 5.09% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Comparing our forecast in 2023 with actual, we calculated its interest rate as slightly higher than our previous forecast. The main reason for our lower interest expense is due to our lower debt forecasts of the company. In 2022, the company’s total debt increased by $3.2 bln, which is higher compared to our forecasted increase of $1 bln, primarily due to an increase in long-term borrowings of $2.43 bln, following its acquisition.

As its interest rate has increased slightly higher than our previous forecasts, we updated our projections to forecast its interest rate based on its 2023 figure of 5.03% going forward.

Outlook

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Company Profitability 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Gross Margin 42.56% 43.87% 45.21% 46.35% 47.30% R&D 7.73% 7.73% 7.73% 7.73% 7.73% SG&A 26.26% 25.23% 25.41% 25.57% 25.71% Other Expenses (Income) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% EBIT Margin 8.57% 10.91% 12.07% 13.04% 13.85% Interest 4.42% 4.49% 4.27% 4.09% 3.92% Other non-operating expenses 1.83% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Tax 0.49% 1.35% 1.64% 1.88% 2.09% Net Margin 1.83% 5.08% 6.16% 7.08% 7.85% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

As seen, we still expect net margins to be low in 2024 at just 1.83%. However, we expect a slight bump in the years moving forward, as Other non-operating expenses resulting from acquisition integration costs reduce, as well as lower depreciation and amortization costs discussed earlier. This translates to a 5-year forward average margin of 5.6% which may seem low, but cash flow margins would be higher as we discuss next.

Cash Flow Margins to Stabilize

One of the primary reasons we invest in QuidelOrtho, and most other companies, is their ability to generate strong free cash flow. As seen below, QuidelOrtho’s FCF Margins (excluding acquisition costs) have averaged a high of 25% over the past 5 years. However, TTM FCF margins dropping to just 3.57% warrants a cause for concern.

QuidelOrtho Capex 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Average Capex as % of Revenue 11.9% 6.1% 8.7% 6.2% 6.3% 6.1% 5.1% 3.9% 17.2% 4.3% 7.1% 7.5% Investing Cash Flow % of Revenue 19.3% 6.1% 8.7% 8.9% 155.5% -22.0% 5.1% 3.8% 18.8% 50.3% 6.1% 23.7% FCF Margin (Total Investing Cash Flow) -4.00% 14.07% 15.14% 2.32% -140.51% 51.79% 22.25% 34.11% 28.65% -21.41% 9.96% 1.1% FCF Margin (Capex Only) 3.39% 14.07% 15.14% 4.98% 8.68% 23.70% 22.25% 34.02% 30.23% 24.61% 8.98% 17.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, the table above shows the company’s capex and total investing cash flows in the past 10 years compared to its revenue. Its capex % of revenue had been stable with an average of 7.5%, only in 2 years in 2021 and 2013 it increased significantly. In 2013, the company relocated its manufacturing facility from Santa Clara in California to Athens in Ohio whereas in 2021, it opened its new 128,000 sqft US manufacturing facility in Carlsbad for the production of COVID-related products as covered previously.

Company FCF Our Forecast (2023) Actual (TTM Q3 2023) Net Margin -1.76% 0.42% Plus: Depreciation & Amortization 17.14% 14.66% Less: Changes in Working Capital -0.28% -1.95% Less: Other Cash Transactions 0.00% 5.20% Operating CF 15.66% 11.83% Capex 7.12% 7.12% Interest -5.0% -5.4% Other Investing Cash Flow -1.01% -1.0% FCF Margin (Total Investing Cash Flow) 13.54% 9.96% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Its actual operating CF margin is lower than our forecasts due to Other Cash Transactions which are primarily attributed to Prepaid expenses, Income taxes payable, and Accrued payroll and related expenses which together represented 5.2% of its total revenue in Q3 YTD 2023.

Outlook

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

QuidelOrtho FCF Forecasts ($ mln) 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Capex 214.9 191.8 202.7 213.1 222.9 232.1 Investing Cash Flow -30.6 0 0 0 0 0 Revenue 3,016 3,206 3,388 3,561 3,724 3,878 Capex as % of Revenue 7.1% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% Investing Cash Flow % of Revenue -1.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% FCF Margin (Total Investing Cash Flow) 13.54% 13.28% 15.86% 15.56% 15.31% 15.11% FCF (Capex Only) 12.52% 13.28% 15.86% 15.56% 15.31% 15.11% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From 2024 onwards, we expect an average 5-year forward average FCF margin of 15%. We believe the 6% assumption of Capex % of revenue is perfectly reasonable as it aligns with past years (excluding acquisition years).

We enquired with the QuidelOrtho IR team if it is possible to switch production in the new Carlsbad manufacturing plant from COVID products to other products to help reduce future Capex expansion. The IR Team mentioned that it somewhat mitigates further expansion citing “flexibility and ability to change production levels up and down but also switch lines between cartridges” such as COVID lines can be converted to other cartridges such as Savanna with the company “able to pivot to what customers are demanding”.

This assures us that not only can CAPEX be kept to manageable levels, but also that future production of different products can be managed to deliver the best output of products to meet demand and fuel revenue growth.

Risk: Decline in Higher Margin COVID Revenue

As mentioned, we believe the company’s COVID-related businesses have higher margins as indicated by management in its past earnings briefing. We had previously anticipated the decline of its COVID revenue to decline and for its margins to normalize, thus our lower COGS % of revenue assumptions which is fairly in line with actual figures. However, while its COVID revenues had declined, at an estimated 76% for the full year based on management guidance, it still represents 11.6% of revenue. Thus, lower-than-expected COVID revenues going forward could have an impact on its gross margins. However, as it now only represents a minor portion of revenues, we see the impact on its gross margins not being significant.

Valuation

QuidelOrtho maintained its growth outlook for the next few years. While we will liaise with the QuidelOrtho IR Team again to get a more in-depth outlook of their growth segments, for now, we use our previously derived weighted average TAM CAGR of 6.3% based on the company’s presentation, tapering down each year.

QuidelOrtho

Earnings & Margins 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Gross Margin (%) 41.30% 42.56% 43.87% 45.21% 46.35% 47.30% EBIT Margin 6.49% 8.57% 10.91% 12.07% 13.04% 13.85% Net Margin (%) -1.76% 1.83% 5.08% 6.16% 7.08% 7.85% FCF Margins (Total Investing Cash Flows) 13.54% 13.28% 15.86% 15.56% 15.31% 15.11% FCF Margins (Capex Only) 12.52% 13.28% 15.86% 15.56% 15.31% 15.11% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From 2024 onwards, we forecast a 5-year forward average EBIT margin of 11.7% and a net margin for the company of 5.6%.

In 2019 and 2020, QuidelOrtho’s EV/EBITDA matched the top 10 Healthcare Equipment companies' average EV/EBITDA of 17.13x. However, since then, QuidelOrtho’s EV/EBITDA multiple has been priced down by the market a lot.

Hence, we switch to using the company’s 5-year average EV/EBITA multiple which we believe is more reasonable than the Healthcare Equipment average multiple which is much higher.

Based on a discount rate of 6.6% (company’s WACC) and terminal value based on its 5-year EV/EBITDA of 11.39x, our model shows an upside of 63.6%. This is a much lower price target than our previous valuation, but we believe is far more accurate due to a more conservative EV/EBITDA assumption.

Verdict

In 2022, we observed a decline in the company's profitability as anticipated, following the completion of its acquisition. The TTM net margin showed a significant decrease, and both gross and EBIT margins declined compared to 2022. Despite our expectation of a margin decline due to the merger with Ortho, the actual gross margin in 2022 was higher than forecasted, and in 2023, the difference widened which was mainly attributed to higher depreciation & amortization than expected with higher fixed assets following its acquisition. However, our forecast for 2024 onwards indicates a favourable increase in average gross margin as intangible assets from the Ortho acquisition decrease.

The unexpected contribution to margin decreases in 2022 and 2023 was also attributed to other non-operating expenses, particularly acquisition and integration costs, which are expected to decrease by 2024. We adjusted our forecasts, projecting a decline in non-operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, assuming a 0% assumption for 2025. Furthermore, our lower interest expense in our previous forecast was due to underestimating the company's total debt increase in 2022. Despite expecting low net margins in 2024, we anticipate a slight improvement in the following years as non-operating expenses decrease, along with lower depreciation and amortization costs.

Although QuidelOrtho's TTM FCF margins raised concerns, we believe a 5-year forward average FCF margin of 15% is achievable, with a reasonable assumption of Capex as a percentage of revenue. We inquired about the possibility of reducing future Capex expansion by switching production in the new manufacturing plant. The IR team indicated flexibility to meet customer demand and indicated to us that both manageable Capex levels and diversified product production are feasible, contributing to revenue growth. Overall, we maintain our Strong Buy rating for the company but with a lower price target of $116.28 with a more conservative EV/EBITDA based on its 5-year average compared to $330.66 previously.