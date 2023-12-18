golubovy/iStock via Getty Images

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stands out with remarkable financial achievements in Q3 2023, showcasing a solid presence in the rapidly evolving industry. The company's substantial revenue increase reflects its successful adaptation to the changing advertising environment and emphasizes its dedication to accuracy and transparency in its campaigns. This article examines the financial health of The Trade Desk, drawing from Q3 2023 earnings, and offers a technical analysis of the stock to identify potential investment opportunities. Notably, the stock price displays a solid bullish pattern, marked by significant price volatility.

Financial Highlights and Growth Trajectory

The Trade Desk's revenue surged to $493.27 million in Q3 2023, marking a notable 25% year-over-year growth. This acceleration in revenue growth highlights the company's successful adaptation to the dynamic advertising landscape, emphasizing precision, agility, and transparency in advertising campaigns. The revenue increase is particularly significant compared to the 31% growth in 2022, which was $395 million. This consistent growth trajectory underscores the company's ability to capitalize on market trends and deliver value to advertisers.

Net income also showed robust growth, rising to $39.35 million in 2023 from $16 million in 2022. This, more than double the net income, is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and strategic initiatives. Furthermore, The Trade Desk reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.08 in 2023, a significant increase from the $0.03 reported in 2022. These financial metrics demonstrate the company's strong profitability and shareholder value creation.

Data by YCharts

Significant business achievements for Q3 2023 feature The Trade Desk's continued high customer retention rate, consistently exceeding 95%. This retention rate, consistent for the past nine consecutive years, reflects the high-value clients placed on The Trade Desk's platform and services. The company's continued commitment to Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) is noteworthy, as it represents an industry-wide effort to balance relevant advertising with user privacy and control. Partnerships and integrations with HP, Philo, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walmart Connect, and NBCUniversal signify the widespread industry support for UID2 and its European counterpart, EUID.

The Trade Desk's OpenPath initiative is another highlight, providing clients with direct connections to premium publishers and ensuring value maximization in the advertising supply chain. The company's recognition in various industry awards and listings, including The Forrester Wave and the Digiday Video and TV Awards, further establishes its leadership and innovation in the ad tech sector.

The company's financial prudence is also evident in its share repurchase program, with $90 million in Class A common stock repurchased in Q3 2023. With $273 million still available for repurchases, the company demonstrates a balanced approach to capital allocation, aiming to deliver long-term shareholder value. Moreover, the company forecasts a minimum revenue of $580 million and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $270 million.

Overall, The Trade Desk's Q3 2023 financial performance reflects its strong market position, innovative solutions, and the growing importance of digital advertising in the contemporary media landscape. The company appears well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, particularly in areas like connected TV (CTV) and shopper marketing, as it heads into 2024 with a robust product offering and a clear strategic vision.

Technical Price Structures

The technical analysis of The Trade Desk's stock reveals a pattern of significant volatility, characterized by pronounced price fluctuations. Despite this instability, the prevailing trend has been upward, as indicated by the bullish trajectory on the red trend line. Notably, a strong rally in the stock's price was initiated from the bottom of March 2020 to the record high of $114.09 in November 2021. This movement underscores the stock's resilience and upward momentum, despite the periods of high volatility.

TTD Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This significant bottom in 2020 was primarily due to the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This global crisis led to widespread economic uncertainty and a temporary reduction in advertising budgets, as businesses grappled with the immediate effects of lockdowns and changing consumer behavior. However, in 2021, the company's stock price rebounded and reached record highs, driven by a robust recovery in digital advertising spend. The accelerated shift towards digital channels fueled this resurgence, as more businesses pivoted to online platforms to reach consumers who are increasingly spending time at home. Additionally, The Trade Desk's innovative approach to programmatic advertising and its focus on CTV advertising positioned it well to capitalize on these emerging trends, leading to increased investor confidence and strong financial performance.

Following the peak in November 2021, The Trade Desk's stock experienced a correction, finding robust support evidenced by a double bottom pattern at $39 in July 2022 and $39.43 in November 2022. The stock stabilized around these levels, forming a significant monthly reversal candle in January 2023, indicating a solid start to the year. This momentum propelled the stock to higher levels, establishing a bullish sentiment in the technical analysis.

Notably, the consolidation in November 2023 with a monthly low at $60.23 suggests that the stock is poised for further gains. However, the notable price volatility implies that any downward corrections might present attractive opportunities for investors to increase long-term positions.

The weekly chart below further enhances the bullish perspective for The Trade Desk. The double bottom at $39 and $39.43 is complemented by several key reversals, indicating technical strength at these levels and bolstering the bullish outlook. The expectation is for the stock to ascend following some consolidation patterns.

TTD Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

A notable element in the weekly chart is the blue channel, suggesting a bull flag formation. If the weekly closing surpasses $92, it would break out of this channel, potentially sparking a significant market rally. Investors may consider entering the market at the current levels, looking for the next upward move above $92.

Market Risks

Despite a generally upward trend, the stock has experienced pronounced fluctuations, including a sharp downturn in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a correction after reaching an all-time high in November 2021. This volatility reflects a degree of market sensitivity and could pose a risk to investors, particularly in the short term. The company's performance is closely tied to the broader digital advertising market, which is subject to rapid shifts in consumer behavior and technological advancements. While The Trade Desk has shown resilience and an ability to capitalize on market trends, the potential for sudden market changes or economic downturns could impact its stock price and investor confidence.

The Trade Desk's strategic initiatives, including customer retention efforts, partnerships, and industry recognitions, underscore its commitment to growth and market leadership. However, these initiatives also set high expectations among investors and stakeholders. The company's ability to sustain a high customer retention rate and successfully execute UID2 and OpenPath initiatives is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge. Any setbacks or delays in these areas could affect market perception and investor sentiment.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, The Trade Desk's financial performance in Q3 2023 is a testament to the strong market position and innovative approach in the dynamic digital advertising industry. The company's impressive revenue growth, net income increase, high customer retention rate, and strategic initiatives of Unified ID 2.0 and OpenPath highlight its ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving market. These factors and significant industry partnerships and recognition reinforce its leadership role and demonstrate its potential for continued success.

The technical analysis of The Trade Desk's stock points to a resilient and upward momentum despite notable volatility. The stock's recovery post-COVID-19 and its ability to reach new heights underscore investor confidence and the company's strong market performance. The current stock price structure, especially the potential for a breakout from the bull flag formation, indicates promising investment opportunities for long-term investors. Investors can consider buying the stock at current levels in anticipation of an upward breakout above $92.