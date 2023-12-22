Andrzej Rostek

Introduction

Last summer, I reviewed the preferred stocks offered by the Stifel Financial Corporation (SF). In that article, I thought holders of the Stifel Financial Corp. 4.50% DEP PFD (NYSE:SF.PR.D) should swap it for the Morgan Stanley 4.250% DP PFD O (NYSE:MS.PR.O):

"Think of SF.PD as a long-term 4.5% "CD"; useful if rates return to the dismal levels prior to 2022. That said, I would swap it out for the 4.25% MS.PO issue for the longer Call protection, just in case rates do fall."

With the Fed's recent economic projections pointing to a median of 75bps of rate cuts in 2024, this article will review that call. I am also adding another preferred stock to the mix to consider, the Morgan Stanley PFD A 1/100 (MS.PR.A), which is floating but with a floor rate.

Since I consider both Issuers to be solid companies and the preferreds unlikely to skip a payment or fail to be paid off, I decided to skip the usual in-depth financial overview and just included a few key points with the preferred stock analysis. That said, here are the descriptions Seeking Alpha (condensed) has for both Issuers.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evaluating the preferred stocks

Before summarizing the key points, here are the descriptions of the three preferred stocks.

Factor SF-D MS-O MS-A Issued 7/14/21 10/18/21 6/28/06 Issue size $300m $1.3b $1b Coupon 4.50% 4.25% 6.49% Coupon Terms fixed fixed 3-mo SOFR+26.161bps* Call Date 8/15/26 1/15/27 7/15/11 Price $17.31 $19.14 $21.73 Yield 6.46% 5.51% 7.47% YTC 19.5% 13.7% NA Issuer Book Value $44.20 $55.08 $55.08 Total Assets/Liabilities 1.16x 1.09x 1.09x Tier 1 ratio 17.6% 23.1% 23.1% SA Growth Grade C+ C- C- Click to enlarge

*All the Fixed-to-Floating preferreds issued by Morgan Stanley are converting to fixed-rate, not converting to SOFR from LIBOR as stated in a press release from last April. That said, the Series A was not included and the last two payments work out to different coupon rates, which means it did not convert to fixed. My calculation did not prove it is using the 3mo SOFR+26.161bps + 70bps, so that is an assumption: I was still trying to confirm which rate is used at the time of submitting this article.

Pros/Cons of owning SF "A"

While not covered this time, the low coupon compared to the other Stifel preferreds reduces the odds this issue would be Called before the others.

Of those in this article not Callable currently, it has the best YTC and YOC for new buyers.

The low coupon saves taxes while investors still get a market yield. That low-coupon benefit reverses when rates climb.

Stifel has a slightly higher ratio of Total Assets to Total Liabilities, though none are at risk.

Pros/Cons of owning MS "O"

Morgan Stanley has one of the highest industry Tier 1 capital ratios.

An important Con is that a recent regulatory capital treatment event means MS can no longer include this security as Tier 1 capital on their balance sheet, meaning it can be Called early. That removes the main reason I liked MS-O last summer.

Investors get the lowest YTC (original date) and YOC of the three preferreds.

Pros/Cons of owning MS "A"

While lower than either fixed coupon, "A" comes with a 4% coupon floor, not much below what the other coupons are. This floor was in play until FOMC started raising rates in 2022.

Assuming the new coupon rate is based on the 3-mo SOFR + 26.161bp + 70bps which is being confirmed, any 3-mo SOFR above 354bps gives "A" the best coupon.

This preferred offers the highest YOC to new investors. On the CON side, the coupon would drop if SOFR follows other rates lower when the FOMC starts cutting in 2024. If new investors then want the same YOC, that would weaken the price support this preferred has compared to the two fixed-rate choices.

Portfolio strategy

With MS-O losing its Tier 1 status, that eliminates one, maybe main, reason MS issued this preferred. With it now Callable due to that rule change, for conservative investors wanting their coupon not to change, I would now give the nod to SF-D with a Buy rating.

For those willing to risk interest-rate movements and the effect that has on the price of the preferred, then the MS-A with it higher current coupon and YOC would earn a Buy rating. If MS hasn't Called this preferred now with is 6+% coupon, odds are against it happening. That could mean it is part of their Tier 1 capital but I could not confirm if floating-rate issues are allowed in that calculation.

Final thoughts

If you look at what interest-rate sensitive assets like bonds, preferreds, and REITs have done since the market thought cuts were coming, investors who were waiting for the actual first cut missed the start of the rally in these assets, as the above price charts show. If history is any indication, there is more positive price movement available as rates decline. The next chart shows how the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) moved as the SOFR rate declined and recovered.

As for a more expert view of the recent FOMC announcement, readers might want to read Fedi Mind Tricks: The Fed's Strategic Bluff Or Massive Blunder? by Mott Capital Management.