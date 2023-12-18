cemagraphics

Last weekend's article pondered on whether we should "Buy the Breakout?" as the S&P 500 (SPY) broke above 4607. While it was clear stock markets were bullish and should move higher into the end of the year, it was hard to conclude if they would do so directly, especially when so much significant news was due this week.

Thankfully, it didn't take too long for some extra evidence to appear and the move following Tuesday's CPI release was a decent tell. As I commented at the time, "with that little test at the open to 4608, it looks like the breakout is real."

Admittedly, I did not anticipate the Fed would be so dovish on Wednesday, but the price action on Monday, Tuesday and early Wednesday was clearly bullish. How could traders keep buying ahead of what everyone thought would be a hawkish meeting? "Seems no one is scared of what Powell might say tomorrow," I commented. Either that or they knew what was coming.

Following the "smart" money is what technical analysis is all about. One critical reader once commented that technical analysis is for investors with no original ideas of their own. I wouldn't go that far, but there is an element of truth in this statement - we seek to find what the market is doing or thinking as a whole without introducing our own bias.

This week's article will look at probable moves over Christmas and outline specific conditions to either stay bullish or flip neutral/bearish. Various technical analysis techniques will be applied to multiple timeframes in a top-down process which also considers the major market drivers. The aim is to provide an actionable guide with directional bias, important levels, and expectations for future price action.

S&P 500 Monthly

The December bar has broken to new 2023 highs above the 4607 July peak and is closing in on the all-time high of 4818. First, though, there is a "thin" area above 4743 as shown by the volume profile on the right of the chart below. It was created when the 2021-2022 top was formed - price struggled to break above the November 4743 peak for around a month and finally made a low volume breakout on 27th December which failed and reversed on the 5th January. This could stall the rally for now and it would be normal for price to trade in the 4743-4818 range to fill the area in.

While unlikely, dropping back through 4607 and closing back below the November high of 4587 would warn of a bearish shift.

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

The all-time high of 4818 is the next major level. Above that is "blue sky" where measured moves and Fibonacci extensions will act as a guide for targets.

4607 is now the obvious level on the downside. November's high of 4587 will be important going forward as mentioned earlier.

The September bar completed a Demark upside exhaustion count. This has had its effect and there will be a long wait for the next monthly signal. December is bar 1 (of a possible 9) in a new upside exhaustion count.

S&P 500 Weekly

A clear continuation bar was formed this week after the brief slowing below 4607 in the previous two weeks. The bias remains bullish for new highs above 4738 with 4818 the logical target.

Next week will be bar 8 (of a possible 9) in a Demark exhaustion count. A reaction (a pause or dip) is due in the next few weeks. This isn't a reason to close everything and short, but is a signal the rally could be getting mature. Note: the last weekly Demark signal came two weeks before the July peak.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

The weekly chart again shows the thin volume area above 4743 which is likely "filled in" with some consolidation.

4607 and this week's low of 4593 is an area of support.

S&P 500 Daily

The daily chart reveals the rally stalled with Thursday's "doji" bar and Friday's inside bar. There's nothing bearish about this on its own, but reversals can start with this pattern. A weak close below Thursday's 4694 low would target 4643 and 4607.

Friday's huge volume came from a record $5trn triple witching OPEX. Given the pattern described above, I suspect some participants have taken profits and will take a break till the New Year.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

Minor resistance is 4738-43.

Near-term support is 4694 at Thursday's low. 4643 at the origin of the FOMC rally is minor support. 4607 is the downside inflection point and a direct break of this level would suggest the top is in for a large drop.

An upside Demark exhaustion count will be on bar 7 (or a possible 9) on Monday which means there could be a reaction from Tuesday onwards.

Drivers/Events Next Week

The Fed's dovish shift had two main drivers - disinflation and a slowing economy. In all the euphoria, the latter didn't seem to get much attention. Powell said growth had slowed "substantially" in Q4 and GDP projections for 2024 were revised slightly lower to 1.4%. The first half of next year could be worse than the second, which means the US will be pretty close to recession territory in Q1 and Q2. Unemployment is expected to rise to 4.1%.

Next week's scheduled events are mostly lower tier and aren't likely to add to the main narrative centering around disinflation and rate cuts. The highlights of the week come from Unemployment Claims on Thursday and the Core PCE Price Index on Friday. Additionally, Consumer Confidence is released on Wednesday and UoM Consumer Sentiment on Friday.

Probable Moves Next Week(s)

There is often a dip into mid-December to set up the "Santa Rally" after Christmas into New Year. This has not happened yet this year for obvious reasons, but given the weekly and daily exhaustion signals developing, the rally looks likely to slow and consolidate from the second half of next week.

In the very near term, 4694 should hold for further highs above 4738. 4800-4818 seems the logical target, but may come after Christmas rather than next week. Any signs of stalling above 4738 - i.e. a new high and close back below - likely signals the start of a shallow dip/consolidation similar to the one in early December. This would allow the 20dma to catch up with price.

Closing below 4694 likely leads to an unwind of the post-FOMC rally back to 4643. Only a sustained break of 4607 would shift the view bearish.

Bigger picture, once this rally ends (likely after New Year and from above 4818), it should be followed by a large correction in Q1 and some of Q2. A return to 4103 and even a break below are possible, but it's much too early to give a firm target.