Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPYI: This 11.9% Yielding ETF Is Establishing A Solid Track Record

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.35K Followers

Summary

  • SPYI, an income-focused ETF, has gained popularity among investors due to its ability to generate income while following market trends.
  • Since its inception, SPYI has generated a 14.63% yield on invested capital without needing to sell shares.
  • SPYI's option overlay strategy allows it to participate in the upside appreciation of the market while still collecting premium income from selling call options.

Money on the edge

PM Images

When it comes to deploying capital to generate income in the capital markets, there is an abundance of investments to choose from. The risk-free rate of return is attractive, so treasuries and CDs are still lucrative, there are many moderate to high-yielding

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.35K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPYI, STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I plan on starting a position next week in SPYI. Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (694)
Excellent Article and thanks for the idea to research. Sounds similar to JEPI. Since this has only been around for less than 2 years, we have no idea how it would react to another black swan event like COVID or an uprising from the 4.5 Million illegal aliens that just came across since then.
W
W0rthy
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (223)
@Steven Fiorillo Excellent article and analysis.

I often see comments from investors who trumpet total return as the ultimate goal ("forget dividends, just invest in QQQ and sell shares when you need the money" blah, blah, blah...), so we'll see what they have to say to counter your thesis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPYI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.