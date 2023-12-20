PM Images

When it comes to deploying capital to generate income in the capital markets, there is an abundance of investments to choose from. The risk-free rate of return is attractive, so treasuries and CDs are still lucrative, there are many moderate to high-yielding equities to research, and Closed-End Funds (CEF) offer large yields while more and more income-focused ETFs are being launched. When I am deploying capital toward income investments, I am less concerned about capital appreciation, as the main focus is generating income that will be continuously reinvested to grow that stream of income flowing into my account further. There are certainly cases where I look for what I consider value plays where I think there is an opportunity to deliver both capital appreciation and attractive yields, but there are other cases where I am content with a stagnant share price if the yield is large enough because the powers of compounding will do the work for me.

For instance, the initial batch of Starwood Property Trust (STWD) shares I purchased have declined by -4.68% in value, but I have generated 81.84% of my initial investment in dividend income, which has been reinvested. This has allowed my share count and forward annual dividend income to grow by 89.99% and my overall investment to increase by 81.10%. I am looking at the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) through the same lens as my STWD investment. NEOS Investments looked at the available option overlay ETFs and created a multidimensional product designed to generate the large yields expected from option overlay products while figuring out a way to not entirely cap the upside potential from an appreciating market. I am long SPYI and plan on adding to my position as the strategy is establishing a solid history.

I have been writing a dividend harvesting series on Seeking Alpha (can be read here), and I have added a number of ETFs and CEFs that utilize an option strategy to increase the amount of income they generate. I initially wrote an article about SPYI on September 20th (can be read here), where I discussed how SPYI was different from other option-focused ETFs, and why I was interested in adding it to my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series. Since then, I have been following its progress, and I am following up on my previous article as more data has become available and SPYI continues to grow its assets under management (AUM) as its track record becomes more established. I am going to add to my position in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Series, and I am considering starting a much bigger position in my private dividend portfolio.

SPYI continues to grow its AUM and establish positive metrics

SPYI continues to become more popular by the month. When I wrote my original article on SPYI, its AUM was $314.37 million. Since that article was published, shares of SPYI have declined by -0.68%, but its AUM has grown by $193.61 million (61.59%) to $507.98 million due to inflows of capital. It looks like SPYI's popularity is growing, and I can understand why. Having read through the prospectus and its other documentation, SPYI looks appealing to income-focused investors. Since its inception, the investment metrics have created a compelling case for allocating income into this ETF.

The debate between income investing and investing for capital appreciation will never end, and I don't expect it to. No two investors are alike, and investment goals vary from person to person. When I allocate capital toward income investments, my primary objectives are downside risk mitigation, and generating a continuous flow of income. My secondary objective is capital appreciation, and this is secondary because this pool of capital is earmarked for income, just as I have earmarked other tranches of capital to investments that will appreciate over time.

Since its inception, SPYI has fluctuated following the direction of the market, and remaining relatively flat. This is an important aspect for me when considering which income-focused ETFs to invest in. The disagreement that I run into with non-income investors is that they are only focused on capital appreciation with the idea that they can just sell shares to generate income. Yes, you can absolutely sell shares and in a market that is appreciating, you may not feel it, but the markets fluctuate, and selling shares during declining markets can drastically erode your ability to sell shares in the future. Over time, selling shares in an S&P index fund will outpace the amount replaced by reinvesting the dividend it generates. I want to generate income without selling shares and have assets that are always producing income without worrying about the pace I am drawing down in regard to the share count. This is why I have a dedicated portion of my portfolio allocated toward income investments. When I retire, I plan on having a built-out stream of income that will pay for my recurring bills without touching my other investments.

Since its inception, SPYI has generated $7.19 of distributed income through 15 monthly distributions. This is a 14.63% yield on capital from SPYI's initial price of $49.13 without having to sell a single share. Income investors who have been invested in SPYI since its inception on August 22nd, 2022, are basically even on their initial batch of shares as they have retraced less than -1% and are up on the overall investment by over 14% when factoring in the income generated. If you're not taking the monthly income as cash and reinvesting the distributions, your initial share base would have continued to grow in addition to your future stream of income being generated by the distribution.

I think this is why SPYI has gained traction in the income investing realm, as there are so many income-focused products to choose from. SPYI is creating a track record that indicates it can follow market trends while establishing lucrative amounts of income. This isn't a product that is just declining over time and sacrificing capital for income. For many income investors, having an investment that fluctuates within a certain range while generating income is more than acceptable, especially if the income is generated at a double-digit yield.

Why I am favoring SPYI over other covered call products for 2024

There are a lot of income-focused ETFs and CEFs that I am invested in. Some have a much larger allocation than others because I hold them in multiple accounts. I really like SPYI's investment methodology, and while it could seem complex, I find it to be an interesting way to generate income without completely capping the underlying portfolio. SPYI utilizes an options overlay strategy, where it writes call options and buys call options on the S&P 500 index simultaneously. The premium that SPYI collects from selling options is used to augment the dividend income that the portfolio generates and purchase call options. There is a net credit that SPYI retains as they are being paid more from the call options it writes against its holdings than what it spends buying call options that are further out of the money.

This is an interesting strategy because a typical call option will cap 100% of the upside because you sell someone the right to purchase your shares at a specific price on a specific date. If the shares exceed the negotiated price, the upside goes to the person who purchased the option from you. This strategy allows SPYI to collect the premium upfront by selling the call, but they are using a portion of the premium to purchase an option that allows SPYI to participate in the upside appreciation if shares continue appreciating past the original option they sold. It's an interesting play on credit spreads, and it has worked well for SPYI since its inception. I ultimately think the markets are going to appreciate in 2024 and like the idea of having the ability to possibly capture some of the upside from the 2nd tier of options that SPYI utilizes.

Risks and things investors should be aware of

All investments have some level of risk, and investors should conduct a fair amount of research and understand the investment before allocating capital toward it. With SPYI, investors should understand how their option overlay strategy works, as it isn't as cut and dry as just selling covered calls on positions. Investors should also understand how these options are impacted if the underlying assets appreciate or decline in value. SPYI has followed the direction of the market since its inception, and if the market declines in the future, shares are likely to depreciate in value. Shares of SPYI are also set up to generate income as their primary objective, so they are not likely to generate the amount of appreciation that an S&P 500 index fund would during a bull market. There could also be tax implications due to the income generated, so talking to your tax professional about the pros and cons of adding this to your portfolio may also be appropriate.

Conclusion

SPYI continues to see an inflow of capital as it's becoming more popular among income investors. After being a publicly traded ETF for almost a year and a half, it's established an enticing track record for income investors as shares are basically flat while generating roughly a 14.63% yield on invested capital. In 2023, shares of SPYI have rebounded, appreciating by 5.24% while having a trailing twelve-month (TTM) yield of 11.9%. I think that SPYI is becoming an interesting alternative to other high-yield ETF products, as it's not sacrificing 100% of the future potential upside for immediate income. I believe that we're going to see the markets move higher in 2024 and that SPYI can deliver both monthly income and overall appreciation. After looking at the additional data since my last article, I am bullish on SPYI for 2024.