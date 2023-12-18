AndreyPopov

Self-driving cars might be among the most hyped technologies ever since the public became aware of Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) testing of the concept in the early part of the previous decade. A then little-known Israeli company named Mobileye took advantage of investor interest in the robotic technology when it made its first foray into the U.S. public markets in 2014 and became one of the few publicly traded pure plays in self-driving car technology. Intel (INTC) bought Mobileye in 2017, and the company disappeared from public markets until October 2022, when it had its second initial public offering under the name Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY).

This article will discuss whether self-driving car technology is ready for prime time, the competitive playing field, where Mobileye stands versus the competition, the company's fundamentals and valuation, and why the stock is a buy for long-term aggressive growth investors.

What the company does

Mobileye offers automobile manufacturers a platform that provides everything necessary to build scalable and cost-efficient Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ("ADAS"), including sensing and perception technologies, advanced Artificial Intelligence ("AI") hardware and software, a detailed mapping system, and imaging radars. ADAS provides simple functions like cruise control, lane keeping, and emergency braking but requires a driver to pay full attention to the road. In the long term, the company aims to provide its customers with a fully autonomous driving solution where a vehicle can navigate any environment without human control. Today, however, Mobileye generates its revenue through ADAS sales. The image below comes from Intel's 2022 Investor Presentation.

Mobileye at Intel Investor Meeting In 2022

Mobileye's ADAS solutions up to and including Enhanced ADAS qualify as level two. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines level two automation as a "system [that] provides continuous assistance with both acceleration/braking AND steering, while the driver remains fully engaged and attentive." The company rolled out SuperVision in 2021, an ADAS with features that would be level 2.5 if that level existed, as NHTSA doesn't define a level 2.5. However, SuperVision is more than the definition for level two, as it allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel but not quite level three, which enables the driver to take their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road. The company designed SuperVision as a product primarily intended for highway use.

The NHTSA levels can be confusing, as automation technology between different companies has differing capabilities that sometimes make fitting it in the NHTSA's definition of automation levels a chore. At the beginning of 2023, Mobileye management rolled out their own set of definitions that the public will likely find more understandable, as seen in the image below.

Mobileye

I will use Mobileye's definitions in this section from here on out, as it is hard to define some of the company's products under the NHTSA's definitions. The company's management views SuperVision as an "Eyes-on, Hands-off" product, the most advanced capability in the ADAS market. Mobileye believes its ADAS products can produce $17.3 billion in revenue by 2030.

Mobileye

It plans to roll out its first "Eyes off, Hands off" product, Chauffeur, in 2025 with a Chinese customer, car manufacturer FAW Group. Both SuperVision and Chauffeur have 360-degree camera-based vision systems. However, Chauffeur is a much more complex system. A few of the most significant differences between the two automation platforms are that Chauffeur has 360-degree radar coverage and a forward-looking LIDAR, in addition to the vision system, allowing it to drive all road types from highway to city driving. Chauffeur can also perform "autonomous valet driving."

Mobileye at Intel Investor Meeting in 2022

During the company's third quarter 2023 earnings call, Chief Executing Officer ("CEO") Amnon Shashua said the following about design wins for SuperVision and Chauffeur:

Last quarter, we disclosed that we either have already booked design wins or were in advanced stages for SuperVision and or Chauffeur design wins with 9 OEMs representing 30% of global automotive production. That number is now 10 OEMs, representing 34% of auto production. If we go back to the beginning of 2023, that number would have been 3 OEMs representing 9% of the industry. This group does not include any low-volume brands or early-stage start-ups and it's growth geographically. Source: Mobileye Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Mobileye classifies its Drive solution as "No Driver." This solution can potentially enable the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) era, where companies offering automated transportation become ubiquitous. The company's website says the following about Drive:

Mobileye Drive™ is our turnkey self-driving system, designed to turn almost any vehicle or service-on-wheels autonomous. It is already being integrated across industries and around the globe in autonomous public transit, autonomous goods delivery, and a full robotaxi offering. Source: Mobileye

The main difference between Chauffeur and Drive is that Drive has built-in teleoperation functionality, meaning the car can be operated remotely by either a human or a computer. Mobileye Drive also minimizes "deadlock" when compared to Chauffeur. The term "deadlock" refers to when two or more self-driving vehicles get stuck in a situation where none can proceed either forward or backward because programmed safety rules prevent it. An example of deadlock was when 20 General Motors (GM) Cruise self-driving cars caused gridlock in an Austin, Texas intersection this past September.

Mobileye at Intel Investor Meeting in 2022

The market for all the above Mobileye's solutions is potentially massive. According to a McKinsey report released in January 2023, the ADAS and self-driving market was $40 to 55 billion in 2022. The report shows the market growing to $300 to $400 billion by 2035. The McKinsey estimates don't include the Robotaxi market. Many research companies have tried to estimate the Robotaxi market size. I have seen estimates that range from $45.7 billion by 2030 to $118.61 billion by 2031. Bear in mind that these recent market size estimations are taking place when there is extraordinary pessimism toward the self-driving and Robotaxi industry. In 2020, when there was a little more optimism about the Robotaxis, Seeking Alpha analyst Michael McGrath wrote, "By the end of Stage 1 in 2025, approximately 750,000 autonomous vehicles will be in use to provide ARS [autonomous ride services], generating almost $100 billion in revenue." So, take these market size estimations with a grain of salt as they rise and fall based on market sentiment. If adoption rates fail to grow, the market size could be lower than estimated. If adoption rates increase more than expected, the market sizes could be substantially higher.

Competitive Advantages

Professor Amnon Shashua, the current CEO of Mobileye, founded the company in 1999 after developing a "monocular vision system to detect vehicles using only a camera and software algorithms on a processor," according to the Mobileye website. So, the company was born almost a decade before Google started dabbling with self-driving technology. Tesla (TSLA) only introduced "Autopilot" in 2014. Some regard Google and Tesla as early movers in the self-driving car business, yet neither came before Mobileye. Out of all the companies developing autonomous car technology, I cannot think of one prominent company outside of Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF)(OTCPK:MBGYY) that started down this self-driving car road before Mobileye. So, it potentially has a significant first-mover advantage.

Mobileye has used that first-mover advantage well. According to Mobileye Chief Communication Officer Dan Galves in a presentation at Barclay's 2023 Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, one of the advantages was developing the software to enable autonomy early. The company did more than create software, though. It integrated that software into custom-made chips that it had developed, potentially gaining reduced complexity, lower costs, and improved performance over competitors' solutions.

Its early start also gives it a data advantage that only a few companies can hope to catch. In its 2022 prospectus, the company stated that it had collected 200 Petabytes of real-world driving data and 8.6 billion miles of road data collected. CEO Amnon Shashua said the following about its massive stockpile of data:

Data and the infrastructure [are] in place to harness...the hidden complexity of autonomous driving. Mobileye has spent 25 years collecting and analyzing what we believe to be the industry's leading database of real-world and simulated driving experience, setting Mobileye apart by enabling highly capable AV solutions that meet the high bar for mean time between failure. Source: Mobileye

It has extensive mapping data. During the recent Barclay conference, Chief Communications Officer Dan Galves said that Mobileye has map coverage of approximately 90% in the U.S. and Europe -- a significant advantage if true. Some believe that high-definition ("HD") mapping data is essential for an autonomous driving system to navigate effectively. Mobileye named its HD mapping system Road Experience Management ("REM") system.

Mobileye 2022 10-K

Suppose you believe that Mobileye's competitive advantages are real; when the inevitable industry shakeout separates the genuine contenders from the pretenders, Mobileye should be among the companies left standing.

Are self-driving cars ready for prime time?

Despite a few companies hyping self-driving technology by claiming better AI technology, bigger and better chips, or using aggressive timelines, it may take another five to ten years before a car capable of driving fully autonomously on all publicly available roads in any weather appears in the U.S. or Europe. So, investors should not expect a massive jump in revenue from any self-driving division or company within the next several years. Although Waymo looks closest to a solution, its self-driving cars are limited to operating in a small "geofenced" area. You are out of luck if you want to travel to regions lacking a Waymo presence. And while Tesla may be guilty of heavily promoting Autopilot as superior to all competing autonomous technologies, its technology has a less-than-stellar record. For instance, Elon Musk's prediction of a self-driving car making a coast-to-coast trip by the end of 2017 and 2018 has yet to occur. Additionally, some argue that Tesla may be behind in developing autonomous technology.

Gartner's (IT) Hype Cycle states that self-driving cars have been stuck in the "Trough of Disillusionment" since 2018. The company defines the "Trough of Disillusionment" as the point where "interest wanes as experiments and implementations fail to deliver. Producers of the technology shake out or fail. Investments continue only if the surviving providers improve their products to the satisfaction of early adopters." The industry is already at the point where only some will continue to gain new investment dollars by proving the viability of their technology, while others may get washed out.

Afraz Jaffri, a Gartner analyst, believes that the self-driving car industry won't achieve the "Plateau of Productivity" for another five to ten years. Gartner defines the "Plateau of Productivity" as the point where "mainstream adoption starts to take off. Criteria for assessing provider viability are more clearly defined. The technology's broad market applicability and relevance are clearly paying off."

The biggest takeaway for those intending to invest in the self-driving car investment theme is the industry is at an early stage, and there are no clearly defined winners yet. If you choose to invest in any companies in this area, understand you could be investing in a seemingly technically superior Betamax, and the masses might choose VHS as the winner.

Business fundamentals

Mobileye's revenue growth is highly dependent on global automotive sales and vehicle production by its customers. The post-pandemic era, with supply chain disruptions, inventory corrections, rampant inflation, and slowing economic growth, has disrupted the plans of some of its Original Equipment Manufacturers, resulting in headwinds to the company's revenue growth this year. For instance, Mobileye's latest 10-Q stated:

In the first quarter of 2023, the Chinese electric vehicle market was negatively impacted by price reductions by a global electric vehicle OEM [Tesla], reduction in government electric vehicle subsidies, and general economic weakness in the country. Our current primary customer for SuperVision TM reduced orders for this product for calendar year 2023 as a result. In addition, in prior periods, certain Tier 1 customers increased their orders for components and parts, including our solutions, to counteract the impact of supply chain shortages for auto parts, and we expect these Tier 1 customers will utilize accrued inventory on hand before placing new orders to meet the demand of OEMs in current or future periods. Source: Mobileye Third Quarter 2023 10-Q.

The chart below shows revenue growth falling in the first two quarters of this year amid the uncertain economy. In the second quarter, revenue shrank 1%, and the outlook was bleak. However, in the third quarter, Mobileye surprised Wall Street, with quarterly year-over-year revenue growth jumping to almost 18% and 16.74% sequentially to $530 million, beating analyst estimates by $2.52 million. Management attributes the rise in revenue growth to a combination of selling more units of its EyeQ chips and the average selling price increasing for those chips.

Data by YCharts

The news looks equally good when moving down the profit and loss statement. A decent chunk of Mobileye's operating expenses are employee costs, and since most of its employees are in Israel, foreign exchange rates can influence operating expenses. For instance, a strengthening dollar compared to the Shekel can reduce its operating costs, and the dollar has ripped higher since July 2023, which was one small factor reducing operating expense (OpEx) growth in 2023 below the 30% that management had expected. The company noted additional factors that resulted in low OpEx in the third quarter and likely the fourth quarter in its second quarter 2023 earnings release, which stated: "higher-than-expected non-recurring engineering ("NRE") reimbursements, a modest shift in the timing of occupation of the new Jerusalem campus, and ongoing initiatives to improve the efficiency of R&D in certain areas."

The company delivered an increasing third-quarter operating margin and solid operating income growth due to robust revenue growth combined with lower-than-expected operational costs. Mobileye's non-GAAP (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) operating profit grew 28.57% sequentially to $182 million in the third quarter. Mobileye's non-GAAP operating margin was 34%, up 256 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. Its GAAP operating margin was up 706 basis points to 2% in the third quarter, which produced an operating profit of $8 million compared to an operating loss of $25 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Investors shouldn't expect similar operating margin improvement in 2024, as some unusual one-time events occurred in 2023, which reduced OpEx and likely won't repeat. The company also plans to invest heavily in Research & Development (R&D) to support SuperVision and its other products. So, if everything goes well, OpEx growth should rise in 2024 to nearly 25%. The CFO said during the third quarter earnings call:

And for 2024, based on our current forecast for 2023, we would expect to see 20% or 25% [OpEx] growth in 2024. So, important factor is, of course, the design is what we are winning SuperVision and so far, but assuming we win everything, we expect it to be even closer to 25% in 2024. Source: Mobileye Third Quarter 2023 Earning Call.

This quarter's good news is that the company displayed operating leverage in the third quarter since its sequential percentage change in operating income is more than the sequential percentage change in revenue. If Mobileye can continue showing operating leverage in future quarterly results and accelerate revenue growth in the face of competition and an uncertain economy, it would increase the probability of investors seeing meaningful gains in the stock price.

Mobileye generated a non-GAAP diluted earnings-per-share ("EPS") of $0.22, beating analysts' consensus estimates by $0.05. Its GAAP diluted EPS was $0.02, up from a $0.06 loss in the previous year's comparable quarter. The company's profitability expectations also improved for fiscal 2023 from previous guidance. Profitability should continue improving in the near term. Its earnings release stated the following, "Our updated guidance also reflects an improvement in expected Operating Loss (GAAP) and Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP), at the midpoint, of 37% and 7%, respectively, due to lower than expected operating expenses, both in Q3 and Q4 of 2023."

The company has a solid balance sheet that an investor could love. It ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.19 billion with no long-term debt. With a quick ratio of 3.97, it should have little problem paying its short-term debt. The company produced $329 million in free cash flow.

Risks

The global economy and the car industry still have much uncertainty. The stock price could drop if macroeconomic conditions worsen or manufacturers cancel or slow orders for Mobileye's solutions. Since investors buying at current prices could take at least five to ten years to reach the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, investors with a short time horizon are better off avoiding this stock.

The company has three significant long-term risks. The first risk is the possibility that Mobileye Chauffeur and Drive will take much longer for regulators in the U.S. and Europe to approve or consumers will fail to adopt the technology quickly. Developing autonomous technology can be costly, and if sales fail to take off in a reasonable period, investors could become impatient and dissatisfied with revenue and profitability growth.

The second risk is competition. Mobileye faces competition from:

Vehicle manufacturers that are attempting to develop proprietary solutions. Chip companies like NVIDIA (NVDA) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). Technology conglomerates like Google, Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). Young, disruptive upstart companies like Aurora Innovation and Comma.ai.

Of the vehicle manufacturers attempting to develop proprietary solutions, Tesla is likely Mobileye's most dangerous adversary. Despite a few failed promises and a few snafus over the past decade, some still believe in Musk's promises that full autonomy will come soon. As of 2020, the company had collected three billion miles of data and continues building a vast stockpile of data with each new Tesla car that hits the road. Additionally, the company has invested heavily in Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). In July of this year, it started production of its supercomputer Dojo, one Tesla designed to be a top five supercomputer globally for AI tasks. Despite past failures, the company has committed significant resources toward developing an autonomous vehicle solution. With the data it has collected and its new Dojo supercomputer, Mobileye investors should not take Tesla lightly and consider the company a significant competitive threat in the long term.

Mobileye investors should also take Mercedes seriously, as it is a pioneer in car automation technology. It was the first to bring Cruise control (level one) to the market in 1999. It was also the first to introduce level two automation to the U.S. market, and with it being the first to level three, some might consider Mercedes the true self-driving leader. The company has offered Drive Pilot, an ADAS with very advanced capabilities that some rate at level three, in Europe since the spring of 2022. In June 2023, the company was the first to get its level three system approved in California. The system competes with SuperVision and arguably might be slightly ahead of both Tesla and Mobileye. The company is also pushing toward level four. Many news sources have reported that the company's chief technology officer, Markus Schafer, said level four would be "doable" by 2030. Mercedes was also the first to get a level four automation function (parking lot driving) approved in Germany. Mercedes developed some technology, like sensors, in-house but collaborated with NVIDIA for AI hardware and software technology.

NVIDIA might be Mobileye's most dangerous non-vehicle manufacturer competitor. The companies have very similar business models. Both develop hardware platforms and software stacks for full self-driving and ADAS and collaborate with automakers to integrate their technologies into vehicles. NVIDIA Drive Hyperion hardware platform uses the DRIVE Thor super chip, combining autonomy and infotainment functions. Thor competes directly with Mobileye's EyeQ chips. However, the EyeQ chip focuses solely on driving automation and lacks infotainment functionality. NVIDIA has also developed a full software stack for self-driving applications. In addition to collaborating with Mercedes, NVIDIA also partners with Volkswagen Group's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Audi brand and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) Volvo brand. NVIDIA is one of the world's most advanced hardware, software, and AI companies. In contrast, the most significant advantage Mobileye has over NVIDIA is experience and a massive data advantage. Mobileye should expect NVIDIA to be one of its biggest competitors.

This risk section would not be complete without mentioning Alphabet-backed Waymo, which, along with NVIDIA, might have the world's most sophisticated AI vehicle technology. While Mercedes and Mobileye might have been in the game longer, Waymo was the first to skip over ADAS technology and develop NHTSA levels four and five. While some companies, like Tesla, only theoretically talk about a Robotaxi business, Waymo created the first commercial self-driving MaaS business in Phoenix, Arizona. The company later expanded to San Francisco and will soon open services in Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. So, people could reasonably argue that Waymo is the leader of self-driving car technology.

The disruptive upstarts are probably not worth discussing currently, as they will likely get washed out like Argo AI or bought by a larger company like Amazon's purchase of Zoox in 2020. Some vehicle manufacturers' efforts to compete might also eventually get wiped out. For example, consider what is happening with General Motors' Cruise investment. Dragging the body of a pedestrian 20 feet after an accident won't make people feel warm and fuzzy about Cruise's technology. Although GM CEO Mary Barra believes she can salvage its autonomous vehicle efforts, things look bleak. The excellent news for Mobileye investors is that the more vehicle manufacturers decide the potential upside is not worth the cost of developing their own self-driving technology, the more the opportunity opens for Mobileye to potentially gain a new customer.

The last risk is the technology failing to live up to its promise, forcing regulators not to approve NHTSA level four or hands-off, eyes off automation. Even if regulators approve the technology, consumers may only adopt it or ride in Robotaxis once they believe it is safe.

Should you buy it?

The valuation looks stretched if you look strictly at the price-to-sales (P/S) or price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio to value Mobileye. Mobileye doesn't have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio on a trailing 12-month basis, as it hasn't been consistently profitable over the last year.

Data by YCharts

Let's do a reverse DCF on Mobileye to determine the market's expected FCF growth rate. The chart below shows that the market assumes that FCF will grow 29.5% over the next ten years -- an aggressive assumption considering S&P 500 companies historically average 7% FCF growth every year.

Mobileye Reverse DCF

Third quarter FY 2023 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $329 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 -10 growth rate 29.5% Current Stock price (as of December 15, 2023) $41.96 Terminal FCF value $4.495 billion Click to enlarge

This reverse DCF shows an assumption of massive FCF growth over the next ten years by investing in the stock at these prices -- something I believe the company can do. The underlying growth drivers behind my belief that Mobileye can achieve at least 29.5% over ten years is that the ADAS, self-driving car and Robotaxi market will reach mainstream adoption within the next decade, and this company can capture meaningful market share and translate that market share into revenue growth and FCF. Very aggressive long-term investors can buy a small portion of the stock at current prices. I recommend dollar cost averaging into a position. I recommend a buy.