Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ooma: Muted Third Quarter Result With No Significant Upside Potential

Dec. 18, 2023 4:51 AM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA) Stock1 Comment
Mayank N. Sharma profile picture
Mayank N. Sharma
482 Followers

Summary

  • Ooma's Q3 results show muted revenue growth and contracted profit margins, leading to a hold rating on the stock.
  • The acquisition of 2600Hz is expected to add $7 million in annual recurring revenues.
  • OOMA is trading at a high valuation, and there is limited upside potential in the stock price.

closeup of a wireless router and a man using smartphone on living room at home ofiice

CASEZY/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) is a communication services provider based in Sunnyvale, California. Since my last analysis, the stock has corrected 20%, and I haven't seen any significant improvement in the company's financial performance. In

This article was written by

Mayank N. Sharma profile picture
Mayank N. Sharma
482 Followers
I am an Equity Research Analyst. I have a passion in researching undervalued companies with high growth potential. Having 4 years of fundamental analysis experience at hand, I look forward to keep investors informed about the lucrative investment opportunities in the Equity market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Greg2333
Today, 5:21 AM
Comments (85)
Why do you think Blackrock has a massive position?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OOMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OOMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OOMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.