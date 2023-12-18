John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is one of my favorite stocks for the long term. It's had some tough price action, as evidenced by the following one-year chart:

Data by YCharts

The 52-week range is roughly between an $8-handle and a $16-handle. As of this writing, lately, the stock has been in a battle between the $9/$12 level.

I don't mind, really. Gives me more time to buy.

The stock should be a winner based on its IP. Like Disney (DIS), it has a lot of valuable properties, and it has a streaming asset in Max that can last the distance. Add to that a great, legendary linear channel in HBO (whose content you obviously get with Max), plus some other channels, as well as a multiplex business, and you've got a typical conglomerate-based entertainment ecosystem that is built for shareholder value.

For the moment, though, you've also got a lot of long-term debt. About $43 billion, against a current (as of this writing) market capitalization of about $26 billion.

And then there's the rebuilding period after the strikes and the pandemic and a whole bunch of cost-cutting, the latter of which didn't make sense in a few cases (which I'll get to).

Overall, I still like the brand and its prospects, and I like some of the improvements I've seen. I think CEO David Zaslav remains motivated to increase shareholder value, even if it is to eventually cash out with some sort of merger scenario (which I'll also get to). I want to give some current thoughts on the company and its various content strategies now that we are in a post-virus, post-strike, and post spend-at-all-costs-for-streaming era.

The stock can be bought at these levels, although I do like it on pullback days, especially below the psychologically satisfying $10-handle. On an EV/EBITDA and cash-flow valuation, the stock is attractive.

On The Debt, Movie Strategies, Et Cetera

The recent earnings report on November 8 was greeted with optimism in some corners because it seemed to indicate the studio was improving on a few metrics. The linked slide presentation showed that free cash flow for the third quarter (slide 3) was $2.1 billion versus a slight use of cash in the previous comparable quarter. Slide 8 showed improvement in the debt situation with net long-term obligations set at roughly $43 billion versus $48 billion at the end of 2022; also, the company will see upcoming debt payment dates staggered at $3 billion annual maturation over the next few years. Slide 9 indicated some nice guidance, with $5.3 billion free cash flow for 2023 and direct-to-consumer generating $1 billion in profit, which is pretty aggressive to me considering it will be breakeven this year and taking into account all the various challenges of the new media landscape...let's hope that truly occurs.

Speaking about being aggressive, I think management could step it up a bit in terms of deleveraging, but still, I'm content with the progress, and obviously as I've said, I'm still buying the long-term thesis of debt reduction and stronger film slates and growth in streaming.

How is Warner Bros. doing at the multiplex? The company scored a surprise blockbuster in Barbie last summer. At $1.4 billion globally, and over $600 million for the domestic portion, I think it's safe to say few expected the project to hit that level.

Unfortunately, the company's DC division, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, could have used a little help. The Shazam! entry from back in the spring took in only $130 million worldwide, while the Flash film was well below $300 million on the same basis. Blue Beetle bombed by taking in essentially the same amount as Shazam!; the budget was said to be a little over $100 million, so shareholders can be thankful the spending was relatively modest in nature.

As with Disney, some of the usual-suspect tentpoles that might have been more successful a little while back in the past are having trouble these days as the whole blockbuster model based on CGI superheroes begins to enter a down cycle.

I do not want WBD (or Disney for that matter) to give up on these assets. DC should continue sending new iterations of its comic-book IP to the big screen, just with appropriate budgetary brakes applied. Make more Beetle films, more Shazam! sequels, make a series on streaming, use different actors and directors/writers...continue to fight and iterate until something takes hold and the money comes in (and remember that each iteration increases the library, and thus the opportunity to license more content to competitors).

Warner Bros. also has the horror genre at its disposal via several intellectual properties, most notably the Conjuring franchise. The latest film from that series, The Nun II, grossed nearly $270 million versus a roughly $40 million (as sourced here) budget. Those economics are great.

The strike is going to impact the company, and perhaps it may want to consider re-releasing films that could add to the coffers on the premise that any distribution gaps would allow consumers to see the projects in a new light. Could a film like Black Adam, which couldn't get over $400 million in worldwide ticket sales back in fall 2022, gain some incremental value from a new, short theatrical run? Such an experiment would at least yield valuable data.

For streaming, Warner Bros. is in an interesting situation. Slide 7 (of the previously-linked presentation) reports 95 million subscribers with average-revenue-per-user of $7.82, the latter of which increased 6% while the former represented a churn of 700,000 users. Overall, not a bad situation, and the surplus calculated out to an adjusted DTC EBITDA of $100 million versus a loss of $600 million previously. As mentioned earlier, the company intends to ramp up profit significantly and quickly over the next few years. Question is, how will it do that, especially at a time when subscriber growth is now less important than price increases and advertising placement and content-cost rationalization?

I'll say this: interesting transactions such as the recent one with A24 will help. Besides making original content, HBO has always been about the output deal, a big driving factor for viewers.

A24 is one of a handful of production companies known for mainstreaming the offbeat, commercializing the arthouse. Films such as Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig (the director of the aforementioned Barbie juggernaut) and Uncut Gems (with Adam Sandler) demonstrate the value of the company's brand. Another plus is the engagement of the horror genre as an important cinematic business model: films such as Bodies and X go after the Scream crowd, while others try to intersect with those who enjoy the Conjuring stuff.

HBO will receive pay-one rights to new movies from A24 as well as library content. It will help to broaden the appeal of the streaming service.

There's no question that new content is always the major driver, but DTC services always need some library content as well to round things out, and as much as Warner Bros. is willing to buy from others, it also wants to be a seller. Over the summer the trades were reporting on Warner Bros. sending over some of its catalogue to Netflix (NFLX). Who would have believed that would ever happen, right? But it did.

What I would like to see, however, is a more aggressive approach to licensing HBO/Max material.

Think about Game of Thrones. David Zaslav probably would never consider licensing that show to Netflix or Amazon (AMZN) or Disney, but...why not? Sure, there would be all kinds of profit-participation issues based on contracts and such, but imagine the statement that would make to Wall Street vis-à-vis the seriousness of using content as efficiently as possible; considering the debt and the need to cut costs, it makes sense.

The argument against doing this is that there must be some exclusivity to help differentiate the product. A fair point. But as I just mentioned, new content is arguably the biggest driver of any service. People may end up watching all of Stranger Things, but when a new season hits the streamer, it's the latter that generates the momentum of new-user sign-ups at that particular moment. With Thrones, people are watching the new iteration of that IP, House of the Dragon, and if the former were on Netflix (or perhaps other streamers), it would serve as a great advertisement. In addition, exposing the IP to more viewers would create increased merchandising opportunities to sell additional physical items to the viewer base.

When licensing top product to competitors, Zaslav might want to make that content a little different to separate it from the Max version...maybe cut out a few scenes, as an example (Netflix wouldn't mind, presumably, as that would grant more advertising inventory for the company's commercial-supported tier). Also, license the IP for short periods of time, alternating among different platforms as is the usual practice these days with a lot of library content (i.e., Netflix licenses for several months, then the content goes to Amazon for a few months before it moves elsewhere).

One thing I firmly disagree with is the practice of ditching major IP material for tax write-offs. Yes, from one angle, Zaslav is doing what he needs to do - once you give the order to aggressively cut debt and costs when facing down a lofty leverage ratio, there will be some tough decisions made...in the case of this studio, a Batman-universe movie was one of the victims.

I get it: Batgirl was going to debut on Max, it wasn't headed to theaters (although IP like that arguably should always start on the silver screen), there wasn't confidence in it, so why not just monetize it differently.

To me, anything related to Batman probably should be conserved as, no matter what, at the end of the day, it is an advertisement for the DC brand. That Beetle film I mentioned above didn't make any significant waves at the multiplex, but a few more people (myself included) finally heard of the character, and that has to be better than a write-off. At least for that kind of IP - films that probably would never become franchises and weren't part of one already, those can be debated and, if necessary, used for tax purposes.

There's also another alternative, one playing out currently: sell the film to another streamer, hopefully under the cost-plus model, as in a guaranteed ROI on the project. In this case, it is the John Cena film that combines his talents with the Looney Tunes brand, Coyote vs. Acme. Again, by selling you promote the property, you open up merch opportunities, you make some money, you don't let a lot of time and treasure potentially go to waste. I am all for cutting costs, especially with budgets (and especially with above-the-line compensation, as everyone is aware by now), but completed films might be assets that are better taken to market than taken to the tax shelf. One of the companies considering Acme is Amazon, which would come with a built-in merchandising platform on which Warner Bros. could partner to move some toys and collectibles.

Zaslav has also touted the use of free-advertising-supported-television - FAST - to generate value from content. Recently, the company signed a deal with Tubi to bring Warner titles to the platform's channels. Back at the beginning of the year, the company already had a deal in place for some other content, including HBO's Westworld; this time around, it is the DC superhero receiving prime treatment, including movies such as Wonder Woman and Birds of Prey. Again we see that exclusivity has been de-valued in the streaming marketplace in favor of licensing, and to repeat myself for a moment, if the studio could just figure out a way to make the content slightly incomplete so as to differentiate the net worth of the content as it appears in full on Max or physical release, the best of all worlds could be achieved. The exact details of the deal don't seem to have been reported, but hopefully a licensing fee plus a cut of revenue defines the structure. FAST is set to grow over the next several years, perhaps to as much as $6 billion annually as this trade piece mentions, and those with the most valuable IP will win the day.

Conclusion/Stock

Wrapping this up, we can see that Warner Bros. Discovery has several challenges with cash flow and debt, but the company's IP and platforms should intrigue Wall Street. That's the Jekyll/Hyde of this story - there is a benign bull case based on the company's position in Hollywood but a severely malignant bad side sourced to the balance sheet.

So long as debt gets paid down in a steady, consistent manner, the stock should react accordingly. Plus, as the financials improve, Zaslav may be able to make a case to sell/merge the company down the line; Hollywood consolidation is still around, and while it seems the focus these days is on various production companies, don't count out an attempt to sell either the entire company or parts of it. On the latter point: linear channels such as TBS and TNT might seem important today (and yes, they are vital parts of the ecosystem), but tomorrow, Wall Street might take a different view on them, causing Zaslav to change strategies. Companies such as Paramount Global (PARA) and Disney certainly are looking at their respective assets to see what fits and what doesn't. It would be a convenient way for Zaslav to transfer the risk of further growing the studio/streamer to someone else, all the while cashing out with a generous pay package. The company remains in a no-consolidation time frame following the structure of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, but the company is free next April to explore a sale or other kinds of transactions. Wall Street and investors love catalytic deals, and as market conditions improve, PE firms, tech companies, and others could think about bids for Warner.

As for the valuation aspect, the stock is an EBITDA story at the moment. EV/EBITDA (forward basis) rates highly on the SA quote system at a current (as of this writing) B+. Price/cash flow and price/sales are also very attractive; although this isn't always a standout metric, I will point out too that on a price/book basis, the stock is cheap. Growth and profitability are near the top of the rating scale, and of particular note are the ratings on free cash flow growth going forward and levered free cash flow - it's the cash-flow quality that will ultimately tell the tale.

But there are substantial risks, no question:

One of the biggest risks is that the company slides back during some quarters and increases the debt load. Yes, management got the memo a long time ago on that, but it is still a concern of mine as well as everyone else.

The content slate turns into a poor performance. Always a concern with a media company, but in Warner Bros. Discovery's case, the company can't make too many mistakes here since the quality of its IP is what offsets the negative argument in the balance sheet. Disney can get away perhaps with a bad slate for a lot longer since it has a hedge with the parks, and can always funnel capital there to make a return and prop up the stock; if DC is constantly failing, then the short sellers will be out in force. Lower movie budgets offer a solution, but that's oftentimes a tough sell to talent (as this recent sale to Warner of a spec project with Ryan Reynolds attached clearly attests; the compensation of $25 million plus backend for the above-the-line participants and $140 million budget is not helpful if this isn't a big hit).

Streaming-subscriber growth stalls significantly and Wall Street disapproves; I add that latter qualifier because right now, Wall Street is seemingly favoring profit growth most of all at streamers, but the Street can be as fickle as movie/television fans and can flip the script at any time.

Management is forced to sell assets that could be useful strategically for the long term. An example might be the company's linear channels, TBS and TNT - yes, linear decline continues to be a risk, but these two assets also form an ecosystem. Or the company could seek investors in other channels, maybe on the Discovery side, if the media landscape changes in unforeseen ways, and finds out valuations are lower than expected. The video-game division, Warner Bros. Games, which many consider a jewel division, is arguably something to sell if things get rough (admittedly, even I considered this for a sale, but at the moment, I concede there may be too much value here; I am always ready to revisit this, though, and it is similar to my feelings on ESPN over at Disney in terms of is it something to keep or something to divest).

At the time of this writing, the stock was at roughly $12. The yearly range is between $8 and $16. Given market conditions, the stock could trade back down to $8, easily. Any price in this range is particularly attractive, considering the company's improving cash flow and its IP assets. A pullback to the lower end of the range would really warrant a look. I continue to add to my position at these levels and will do so even if the stock trends are a little higher from here. Warner Bros. Discovery is a long-term story for me...