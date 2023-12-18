Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery: A Bullish Long-Term Picture

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock has had some tough price action but it also has valuable IP and a strong streaming asset in Max.
  • The company has significant long-term debt but is making progress in improving that situation.
  • WBD has had mixed success at the multiplex, with some surprise blockbusters and some underperforming films; over time, content slates will add value.
  • Cash flow is expected to improve, which will offer financial flexibility and help to impress Wall Street.
  • The stock's valuation, as well as its long-term story, makes it a buy.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents The European Premiere Of "Barbie" - VIP Arrivals

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is one of my favorite stocks for the long term. It's had some tough price action, as evidenced by the following one-year chart:

The 52-week range is roughly between

This article was written by

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.78K Followers
I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, DIS, NFLX, PARA, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 5:27 AM
Comments (569)
@Steven Mallas Thanks for the detailed write-up. Sitting on a pretty hefty loss on this spin-off but am bullish on a long term horizon! Will follow so I get your future articles.

Best,
Daniel
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.