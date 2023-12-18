Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10 Stocks For 2024

Dec. 18, 2023
Summary

  • U.S. stocks in 2024 are expected to perform well due to projected decreases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
  • The S&P 500 has historically shown positive returns and is a good long-term investment.
  • Recommended stocks for 2024 include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Occidental Petroleum, Uber Technologies, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj

The outlook for U.S. stocks in 2024 is very bright primarily as a result of the likely decrease in interest rates by the Federal Reserve throughout the year as the rate of inflation (CPI) has declined from 9.1% to 3.1% over the past 18

Dr. David Kass has published articles in corporate finance, industrial organization, and health economics. His teaching interests include financial restructuring and strategy, and investment management at the MBA level, as well as advanced financial management, business finance, and investments at the undergraduate level. Prior to joining the faculty of the Smith School, he held senior positions with the Federal Government (Federal Trade Commission, General Accounting Office, Department of Defense, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis). He currently serves as a vice president of the Harvard Business School Club of Washington, D.C., and is a member of the investment committee of a local nonprofit organization Dr. David Kass Ph.D., Harvard University Finance Professor Robert H. Smith School of Business Department of Finance University of Maryland 4412 Van Munching Hall College Park, MD 20742 Phone: 301-405-9683 E-mail: dkass@rhsmith.umd.edu webpage: drdavidkass.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is my annual updated list of 10 Stocks for the New Year that Seeking Alpha has published each year since 2020.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 5:51 AM
Comments (570)
@David Kass Thanks for some ideas for me to look deeper into. The only 2 things I disagree with in your list is owning both $AAPL and $BRK.B, as Apple makes up almost 50% of Berkshire, and owning $OXY and Berkshire as they have a substantial position as you noted. The reason I say this is for diversification only, they are obviously quality stocks!

All the best,
Daniel
