Introduction

We have written glowingly in the past on Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT). The company is a leader in the North American frac space with the largest market share after Halliburton (HAL). The company has ridden a contrarian wave higher compared to most of the rest of the OFS cohort since the midpoint of 2023, peaking above $20 in November. Consistent with our thesis that the frackers may out do the drillers during 2024, we are of the opinion that opportunity still remains in this company for risk tolerant investors. The current share price doesn't reflect the company's innovative thinking as regards to field power generation, which I expect will play an increasing role in profits in the year to come. There are also some longer term catalysts for the company, which we shall discuss.

Liberty Energy price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts are calling for LBRT to at least regain $20, and conceivably hit $27 in the next year. The median of $25, gives the potential of a ~40% gain from the current price of $18.49.

To put a bow on this thesis LBRT has crushed EPS estimated targets 3 out of the last 4 reporting periods, and company's commentary in the Q-3 call encourages me that it will happen again for Q-4.

The macro environment for fracking in North America

As previously noted the shift to Drilled but Uncompleted-DUC, withdrawal advantages the frackers as we are filling up a previously drilled hole with sand. It's an open question if the current trend to draw down DUCs will remain into the New Year. With the reduced rates of drilling as compared with 2022, and the consolidation the E&P space is undergoing, it is unlikely we will pick up more than another 50 rigs in 2024. That leaves DUC withdrawal for production maintenance.

DUC withdrawals vs oil production (EIA. chart by author)

The market will also be less fragmented with the Patterson-UTI (PTEN) merger with NexTier - now part of PTEN. We could see more of that going forward. There are still a number of "mom and pop's" in this space, in addition to the Big Four-Halliburton, PTEN/NEX, ProFrac Holding (ACDC), and of course Liberty Energy (LBRT).

The market is also increasing in sophistication and efficiency with Dual Gas Blend-DGB, and EFleets becoming more prominent and replacing diesel powered pumps, as operators demand lower costs and emissions. This will accelerate the current M&A trend in this space, and deliver pricing power to those remaining.

OFS activity in 2023 (BHI)

There is a bit of noise in the early part of this graph, but you can see the effect of DUC withdrawals above, beginning in September with a sharp spike higher from a low point correlated with rig count declines. As the slope of rig count reduction flattens in October, spreads continue their trend higher. There should continue to be modest increases correlated to a rising rig count in the New Year. With LBRT's market share that could equate to another 3-5 spreads going to work over the course of 24. CEO Chris Wright comments on his expectations for the coming year.

I think rig count is probably bottoming now. I think you're going to see rig count grow over the next 6 to 12 months. But in our new boring shale industry it's probably going to grow much slower, much more modestly. People are disciplined in investments, publics are loath to change their plans too much. Privates are the more reactive ones, drilling economics are quite good today for oil.

Increasing frac intensity will also drive margins higher for pumpers. There is a correlation between increased frac intensity - more sand and water per foot, and higher IP30's and EURs. This has an effect on pumpers. Chris Wright, CEO of LBRT ties a bow on this notion-

Record pumping efficiencies drove sequential growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA while electing to idle a fleet during the quarter in response to softer market conditions. We achieved the third consecutive quarter of record average daily pumping efficiencies, delivered across our full fleet, safely pumping more hours and tons of sand than ever before.

It worth stating again. Even after parking a fleet in Q-3 due to a softer market, LBRT set records in pumping time and sand concentration. That bodes well for the market in 2024.

That's the macro frac scenario for 2024. Stable to slightly increased pricing from demand. Modest upward pressure on the spread count from increases in rig activity and DUC withdrawal, and higher margins from increased frac intensity. Not a bad place to be.

The thesis for LBRT

This multiservice company provides sophisticated technical support to clients with a data base of thousands of well treatments over the past thirteen years. They combine that with state of art equipment that increasingly meets and exceeds imperatives around cost and emissions reduction. Their DigiPrime - direct natural gas powered saving energy conversion, and Digifrac-efleets powered by natural gas fueled electric generators, fleets are in high demand and increasingly displacing diesel powered equipment on LBRT jobs. LBRT will have 6 DigiFrac fleets in the field by the end of January, 2024.

DigiFrac offerings (LBRT)

LBRT is present in all shale basins, but its focus is Permian-centric.

LBRT footprint (LBRT)

LBRT is vertically integrated across the frac'ed completions suite. Having a single contractor for multiple services is a common way of building efficiency into the operation. The same people work job after job, and develop a work-rhythm that pays off in increased safety and cuts time. In addition to their digiTechnologies, LBRT can provide Wireline, sand-proppant, damp sand, proppant handling, and frac modeling as part of their total service package.

LBRT earnings post acquisitions (LBRT)

People will pay for value, and this is true in an industrial setting as well as the consumer arena. Having additional services gives LBRT the opportunity to take margin at various points in the delivery cycle. The result is shown at the right side of the graphic above.

Several key acquisitions have brought about this transformation. They include: SLB OneStim in 2020 which brought sand mines and wireline, and PropX in 2022 which brought damp sand handling. The most recent is the purchase of Siren Energy, a CNG provider, which LBRT then launched as Liberty Power Innovations-LPI. Combined with their internally developed next generation frac equipment, a very attractive service portfolio is presented to the client. Chris Wright, CEO comments on the impact to the company of this vertical integration:

Our superior execution, combined with expanded vertical integration and technology investments culminated in a trailing 12-month adjusted pre-tax ROCE- return on capital employed of 44%.

An emerging catalyst for LBRT-LPI

This is just an idea whose time has come. With the focus on emissions related to frac'ing, having mobile delivery of CNG-compressed natural gas, to the rig site to run the pumps, is a stellar idea and one that should pay dividends in the near future. A point worth making is that they are shifting from a refined product that has been transported a number of times by the time it reaches the rig, to a locally produced material that requires relatively little treatment before being compressed. There is efficiency in this alone.

Consider that a single diesel fleet can use 6-7 million gallons of diesel annually, and you begin to have an idea of the amount of liquid fuel that could be displaced by CNG. The linked article notes that 1 MCF of gas replaces about 8 gallons of diesel, a tremendous direct savings with the gas selling for $2.5 MCF and diesel for $5.00 a gallon. It's early days and I can't put a revenue or EBITDA on this business. That said, it's a natural development given the macro emissions reduction picture, and in my way of thinking comes with a moat. I don't think this is readily replicable by other frackers. Chris Wright, CEO comments on the course he sees for LPI:

First to power our frac fleets. But it's also of course going to supply other people's rigs, other operations in the field. There's other oilfield applications for that. And ultimately as you look ahead, what is Liberty generating expertise in. We're generating expertise, and having the highest thermal efficiency on wheels, mobile power generation there is. And we're generating expertise in how to move natural gas, how to remotely or on-site process natural gas to deliver natural gas, wherever it's needed and however it's needed.

Future potential catalysts

Geothermal drilling is the next frontier in energy. It's free energy-forever from the natural heating of the earth. Attend any industry meeting and you will find companies extolling their expertise in meeting the hellish conditions at bottom-hole temps of 500 F and higher. Now you may wonder why does a frac'ing company sink money into a company drilling geothermal wells? Chris Wright CEO discusses briefly:

We took an ownership stake in Fervo Energy last year to partner in bringing next generation geothermal into our energy system.

How does geothermal pertain to LBRT? Here is your answer. While avoiding the term frac'ing - presumably because of the adverse connotations associated with it, a fracture stimulation is being very clearly specified in this technical paper from the Fervo Energy site.

Injection Well 34A-22 was stimulated with a 16-stage plug-and-perf hydraulic stimulation treatment with proppant. A total of approximately 267,000 bbl (11.2 million gal) of slickwater fluid and 7.3 million lbs of proppant were pumped during the stimulation treatment. The dimensions of the stimulated reservoir volume were estimated to be roughly 1800 ft x 3000 ft x 750 ft, which is sufficient to meet the reservoir performance requirements of this project.

Sound like frac'ing to you? It is. This may be the future of frac'ing actually. As an aside, I wonder how many anti-frac'ing proponents would, when asked about a "plug and perf hydraulic stimulation," say it was just fine. (insert laughing emoji). I have a relatively low opinion of the I.Q. of anti-frac'ers, as you may note.

Then there is the matter of sodium batteries. Sodium-Na on the periodic table is a much more common element than...let's say lithium. Chris Wright, CEO points out their investment in a sodium battery company:

We took a smaller stake in Natron Energy to help bring sodium ion-batteries to market, as they offer distinct advantages to our energy system.

Natron is targeting the backup battery to solar market-which is huge. Natron's Prussian Blue technology appears to offer many benefits to the Li-ion batteries now in production. With fewer of the negatives, like bursting into flames that cannot be extinguished except through the eventual exhaustion of fuel source.

Then there is the emerging (nascent) modular nuclear reactor market. A startup company, Oklo Energy, is developing these reactors in an attempt to reduce the multi-decade lead time for site-building a large reactor. Oklo uses spent (recycled fuel rods) as its energy source, making a renewables slam dunk. Oklo is investable through its merger with AltC (ALCC) SPAC holding company. Chris Wright, CEO comments here:

After years of watching and investigating we have recently invested $10 million in Oklo, which we view as the most promising of the small modular reactor companies. Why invest in Nuclear? Because it has the energy density, reliability and scalability required to economically meet the world's growing demands for energy. The world needs more energy, better energy. Thanks for joining us today.

C'mon Chris...fess up. You are visualizing a reactor out on a truck bed in the West Texas desert, delivering the limitless, clean energy of the atom as you frac a well. I can almost see it too, hence the title of this piece, Frac to the Future - some things are just too much fun to resist.

Note - we will still need new oil and gas for liquid fuels and a variety of industrial applications, but there is no better source for base-load grid energy than nuclear. We've known this for 60 years. Just don't think they are frac'ing their way out of a job!

Q-3 recap and Q-4 lookahead

LBRT recorded revenue of $1.2 billion for Q-3, a 2% increase over the prior year. Net income was $149 million, or $0.85 fully diluted earnings per share, a 1% and 10% increase, respectively, over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $319 million and 12-month Adjusted Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed of 44%. OCF of $275 mm covered the capex of $161 mm for the quarter as well as shareholder returns. The company returned $38 million to shareholders through share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend. During the quarter they repurchased and retired 1.0% of shares outstanding, and a cumulative 10.6% of shares outstanding since reinstating the repurchase program in July 2022. The quarterly cash dividend was increased by 40% to $0.07 per share beginning fourth quarter of 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, Liberty had cash on hand of $27 million, a slight decrease from second quarter levels, and total debt of $223 million drawn on the secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Facility"), a $65 million decrease from second quarter. Total liquidity, including availability under the credit facility, based on the September 30, 2023 financials, was $322 million

Guidance for Q-4

Fourth quarter activity is expected to slow modestly on normal seasonality and the related impact on efficiency. For full year 2023, LBRT expects Adjusted EBITDA will be at the high end of their guidance range of 30% to 40% growth over 2022.

Risks

The softness projected for Q-4 could be a drag on shares. EPS is forecast to be $0.60, down from the $0.85 logged for Q-3. They have a history of beating these forecasts, but down is still down relatively speaking.

Your takeaway

Liberty is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.5X on a Q-3 EBITDA run rate basis. That's a pretty attractive entry point, but we might still see one better, somewhat depending on investor sentiment as we enter the New Year. On the other hand, the step down from $22.00 since earnings came in could mean the bearishness is priced into the shares.

LBRT is a company we have owned in the past and would definitely like to re-enter. It is the leading edge of innovation in the energy space, and I think there are many future levers for it to add accretive revenue streams in the next 3-5 years.

I think the company should be on a risk tolerant investor's watch list for an entry point at its current level, or one slightly lower - maybe 5-10%, better given the present turmoil in the energy markets.