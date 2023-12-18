Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bonterra Energy: I Still Expect A Dividend Restart In 2024

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Bonterra Energy plans to reinstate dividends once it reaches a certain net debt level, but the recent weakness in oil prices may delay this until at least the second half of 2024.
  • In the third quarter, Bonterra reported strong financial results, with a net profit of approximately C$13.5M and an operating cash flow of C$37.7M.
  • The company's 2024 guidance shows promising production and capital expenditure plans, but the reinstatement of dividends may take longer due to the drop in oil prices.
Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

Introduction

Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) (TSX:BNE:CA) is a Canadian oil and gas producer with an average output of approximately 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company has been working hard on reducing its net

The Investment Doctor
The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BNE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

stealthseeker
Today, 10:48 AM
thanks for the article,
even though a dividend is expected to be reinstated, it is going to be much lower than previous guidance as they are still targeting only 25% of the free cash flow on that, for 2024 they are guiding that number to be 25M on the high side, which means dividend of $0.17/year (if WTI averages close to the guidance), which is not even attractive comparing to companies that are already paying sustainable dividends without the debt issue. Also the fact that they have to pay down the bank debt first in order to reinstate dividend worries me as other companies do not have that restriction to pay a dividend. At current price of 5 dollar and change, the most attractive return would be a buyback, the small float doesn't really matter as there is not a lot of buyers interest in this name, and they have stated they are looking to acquire, so getting the stock price rerated first and then use that as currency would be a smarter move imo, instead of buying using debt again which hasn't proven to be a good move historically.
